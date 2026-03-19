ARH Consulting Expands Real Estate Strategy Advisory for Family Offices and Wealth Management Firms

Alejandro Hernandez III

Advisory platform helps integrate real estate into institutional-grade wealth management frameworks for high-net-worth families

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Consulting LLC announced an expanded focus on partnering with family offices, registered investment advisors, private banks, and wealth management firms to help integrate client real estate holdings into holistic, multi-generational wealth strategies. For many high-net-worth families, real estate represents a substantial portion of total net worth, yet it is often managed outside coordinated financial, tax, estate, and governance planning processes.Founded by Alejandro Hernandez, J.D., ARH Consulting specializes in helping advisory firms and family offices evaluate, structure, and position real estate portfolios in alignment with long-term wealth objectives, governance frameworks, and risk parameters. By treating real estate as part of the overall asset allocation framework rather than as a standalone silo, the firm supports more disciplined portfolio construction, liquidity planning, and intergenerational transfer strategies.“For many high-net-worth families, real estate is both their largest asset and their least integrated asset,” said Hernandez. “We work alongside wealth managers, CIOs, and family office executives to bring real estate into the same disciplined planning process they apply to other asset classes.”The firm collaborates with RIAs, private banks, and single- and multi-family offices on issues including portfolio concentration, leverage oversight, deal underwriting, liquidity analysis, and exit or transition planning across market cycles. These engagements are designed to complement, not replace, existing advisory relationships by adding specialized real estate strategy within an established planning team.“Leading firms want a clear, repeatable framework for how real estate supports income, growth, and legacy objectives,” Hernandez added. “Our role is to help transform what is often an ad hoc collection of properties into a coherent long-term strategy aligned with investment policy, client governance structures, and generational planning goals.”ARH Consulting currently advises families and their advisors with property interests in major U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Texas, and is expanding its work with firms seeking to formalize or enhance their real estate strategy capabilities for affluent and ultra-high-net-worth clients.Executives at RIAs, private banks, and family offices interested in strengthening their real estate strategy offering are invited to connect with ARH Consulting to explore collaborative opportunities, advisory engagement models, and thought leadership initiatives.About ARH ConsultingARH Consulting LLC is an independent advisory firm based in Los Angeles focused on real estate strategy for family offices and high-net-worth families. The firm works with wealth management organizations, fiduciaries, and advisory teams to integrate real estate into comprehensive planning, governance, and investment frameworks.Contact:Alejandro Hernandez, J.D.Founder & Managing PrincipalARH Consulting LLC

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