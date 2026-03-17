i3 Broadband Joins South Suburban Mayors & Managers Association to Deepen Collaboration With Local Government Leaders

Membership Strengthens i3 Broadband’s Community Partnerships Across Chicago’s South Suburbs

By joining SSMMA, we’re strengthening collaboration with local governments to help ensure residents and businesses have access to the high-speed internet options they need today and in the future.” — Peter Danos

EAST PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i3 Broadband, a Midwest‑based fiber‑optic internet provider, announced today that it has joined the South Suburban Mayors & Managers Association (SSMMA), further advancing the company’s mission to build strong collaborative relationships with municipal leaders and government agencies across Chicago’s South Suburban communities.Membership in SSMMA enables i3 Broadband to work more closely with mayors, village managers, administrators and public officials who guide infrastructure planning and community development throughout the Southland. The collaboration underscores i3 Broadband’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves by partnering directly with local governments to ensure efficient, transparent and future‑ready fiber deployment.As demand for reliable, high-capacity internet continues to grow among residents, small businesses, schools and healthcare providers across the South Suburbs, this membership represents another important step in i3 Broadband’s ongoing Northern Illinois expansion.“These partnerships with local government organizations reflect the trust that community leaders are placing in i3 Broadband as a responsible infrastructure partner,” said Mike Elam, vice president of Community Affairs & Market Development at i3 Broadband. “By working closely with municipal officials, engineering teams and community stakeholders, we ensure our fiber deployment is efficient, transparent and minimally disruptive. We view South Suburban communities as long term partners.”“Communities across Northern Illinois recognize that modern fiber infrastructure is essential to economic development and quality of life,” said Peter Danos, director of Community Affairs for i3 Broadband. “By joining SSMMA, we’re strengthening collaboration with local governments to help ensure residents and businesses have access to the high-speed internet options they need today and in the future.”According to Elam, the company’s model emphasizes proactive coordination with municipalities throughout the permitting, construction and restoration process. By working collaboratively with city and village administrators, public works departments, and community organizations, i3 Broadband aims to ensure that projects align with local standards and long‑term development goals.“Our philosophy is that broadband deployment should always be a partnership,” Elam said. “We are committed not only to building fiber networks, but to being active participants in the communities we serve.”Fiberoptic infrastructure offers greater speed, reliability and scalability than traditional cable networks. As remote work, streaming, telehealth, cloud computing and digital commerce increase bandwidth demand, communities are seeking future‑ready broadband capable of supporting long‑term growth.Founded in 2015 and headquartered in East Peoria, Illinois, i3 Broadband has steadily expanded its fiber footprint across Illinois and Missouri. The company focuses on delivering gigabit‑capable fiber networks designed to scale with future demand, serving residential neighborhoods, businesses, schools and municipal institutions.About i3 Broadbandi3 Broadband is the leading 100 per cent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator based in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, and Missouri. It also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington markets in the East Bay area of Rhode Island. Learn More about i3 Broadband here.

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