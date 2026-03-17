Bravo Zulu Intelligence Launches HORIZON, a Real-Time Bookkeeping and Financial Assistant for Small Businesses

HORIZON You never have to wait last minute to do your books What if bookkeeping ran itself? Well, the wait is over

Precision-engineered platform combines GAAP-compliant accounting, 190 AI tools, and database-level controls to deliver financial data small businesses can trust

We built a bookkeeping and intelligence assistant that identifies real-time problems before it becomes an even bigger problem later. Procrastination is expensive.” — Julius, Founder and CEO, Bravo Zulu Intelligence

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HORIZON is a real-time bookkeeping and financial assistant built for small businesses that need accurate books without the overhead of a full-time accounting team.

The platform combines GAAP-compliant double-entry accounting, 190 specialized AI tools, and real-time banking integration with over 12,000 U.S. financial institutions. Financial integrity is enforced at the database level, not in application code. Six PostgreSQL triggers handle journal entry creation, balance updates, and account provisioning at sub-millisecond speed, processing 70-80% of all general ledger posting without involving the AI layer.

For small businesses, this means the books stay correct even when things go wrong. When the application fails or the AI produces an incorrect output, database-level controls continue to enforce balanced entries and decimal precision. The same transaction produces the same journal entry, every time.

"We didn't build another AI bookkeeper," said Julius, founder and CEO of Bravo Zulu Intelligence. "We built the control system first and gave the AI a seat at the table, not the keys to the building. Small business owners should not have to wonder if their numbers are right. The database guarantees it."

An AI Assistant That Knows Its Limits

HORIZON's AI assistant handles the day-to-day bookkeeping that consumes hours of a small business owner's time: categorizing transactions, matching bank deposits to invoices, generating financial reports, and answering questions about the business's financial health.

Business owners interact with the assistant in plain English. They can ask "How much did I spend on inventory last quarter?" or "What does my cash flow look like for the next 90 days?" and receive answers drawn directly from the live ledger. The assistant generates invoices, records bills, looks up vendor payment history, and surfaces anomalies, all through a single conversational interface.

The system uses a two-tier approval model. Routine operations like transaction categorization, data queries, and financial analysis run automatically. Any action that modifies the books requires explicit approval before execution. A continuous learning loop means the system gets smarter over time. After three consistent manual categorizations at 85% or higher confidence, HORIZON creates a permanent rule for that merchant, reducing AI dependency and cost with every transaction processed.

Invoicing, Bills, and Vendor Management

Small businesses can create invoices with line items, tax calculations, and custom payment terms, then send them directly to customers. Recurring invoices run on schedule with automatic delivery and payment reminders. Partial payments, overpayments, and credit memos are tracked against open balances, with AR aging reports showing exactly what is outstanding.

On the payable side, businesses track bills from vendors, schedule payments, and manage vendor profiles with payment terms and spend history. For businesses that work with independent contractors, HORIZON tracks 1099-eligible payments throughout the year and generates 1099-NEC documents at tax time.

Stripe Connect integration enables small businesses to collect payments directly through Stripe-powered invoices, with automatic journal entry creation when payments are received.

Day-to-Day Operations

A typical morning starts with a KPI dashboard showing current ratio, gross margin, net margin, working capital, and other metrics that matter to growing businesses. New bank transactions have already been imported, categorized, and matched to ledger entries overnight. The owner reviews items the system flagged for approval, confirms them, and moves on.

When new equipment arrives, the owner records it as a fixed asset. HORIZON calculates depreciation automatically and posts the entries each period. Inventory quantities update as sales are recorded, with reorder alerts when stock runs low. Employee and contractor profiles keep salary information and payment history organized, with payroll integration through Finch.

Real-Time Banking and Reconciliation

Plaid integration connects to over 12,000 banks for real-time balance and transaction synchronization. A matching engine with a 95% confidence threshold auto-matches bank transactions to ledger entries, with GAAP-compliant hard blockers that prevent incorrect matches regardless of confidence score.

Bank reconciliation follows a structured workflow: statement import, transaction matching, balance verification, adjusting entries, and completion with period locking. Transfer detection automatically identifies matching deposits and withdrawals between accounts, posting correct asset movement entries without hitting the income statement.

12 Financial Reports, Always Current

The platform generates profit and loss statements, balance sheets, cash flow statements, trial balance, general ledger reports, AR and AP aging reports, sales reports, expense-by-vendor breakdowns, depreciation schedules, payroll tax summaries, and 1099-NEC documents, with period-over-period comparison and drill-down to underlying transactions.

Cash flow forecasting uses ML-based predictions with optimistic, realistic, and pessimistic scenarios. Goals and KPI tracking lets owners set targets and monitor progress with trend analysis and alerts.

Enterprise Security at SMB Scale

Three independent layers of tenant isolation protect every business's data. Application-level filtering, PostgreSQL session variables, and Row-Level Security with FORCE on five core financial tables ensure that cross-tenant data exposure requires all three layers to fail simultaneously. If tenant scoping fails at startup, the system refuses to run.

Every financial calculation lives in the database and is queryable via SQL. Period locking is enforced inside the posting transaction. Immutable journal entries maintain a complete audit trail. For small businesses preparing for audits, investor due diligence, or loan applications, the numbers are always ready.

Availability

HORIZON is available now at app.bzhorizon.ai and is listed on Product Hunt under "Horizon by Bravo Zulu Intelligence."

About Bravo Zulu Intelligence

Bravo Zulu Intelligence builds precision-engineered financial technology for small and mid-sized businesses. HORIZON applies control systems engineering principles to accounting software, delivering database-level financial controls, audit readiness, and AI-native bookkeeping at a price point accessible to growing businesses. For more information, visit bzhorizon.ai.

Finance That Moves at Business Speed

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