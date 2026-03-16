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Venezuelan National Convicted of Assaulting Federal Officer

SAN DIEGO – Robert Antonio Bastardo Llovera, a Venezuelan national residing illegally in the U.S., was sentenced in federal court today to eight months and two days in custody for assaulting a federal officer near Mission Bay. Bastardo pleaded guilty March 3, 2026, admitting that on July 15, 2025, he assaulted an Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer by biting him on the forearm.

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Venezuelan National Convicted of Assaulting Federal Officer

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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