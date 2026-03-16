Nicaraguan National Sentenced to Federal Prison for Forcibly Resisting Federal Agents in Extended Struggle During Immigration Arrest

Tampa, Florida – Denis Napoleon Corea-Miranda (22) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber to one year and six months in federal prison for forcibly resisting, opposing, or impeding federal officers. Corea-Miranda pleaded guilty on December 2, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

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