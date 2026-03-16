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Two Men Sentenced to Consecutive Life Terms Plus 100 Years for Contract Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl

Tampa, Florida – Lenard White (38), a/k/a “Len,” “Mike Williams,” and “Stick” and Sheldon Robinson (22), a/k/a “Poboy,” have each been sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Jung to two consecutive terms of life imprisonment, plus 100 years, for the 2023 murder of I.S. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

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Two Men Sentenced to Consecutive Life Terms Plus 100 Years for Contract Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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