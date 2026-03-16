Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,664 in the last 365 days.

Convicted Rapist Who Committed Armed Robberies in Tampa While on Parole for New Jersey Robberies Sentenced To 27 Years in Federal Prison

Tampa, Florida – Jose Rodriguez (63) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday to 27 years in federal prison for robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of those robberies. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Convicted Rapist Who Committed Armed Robberies in Tampa While on Parole for New Jersey Robberies Sentenced To 27 Years in Federal Prison

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.