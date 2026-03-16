Maryland Man Sentenced for Mailing Threatening Communications to Jewish Institutions and Civil Rights Violations

The Justice Department announced that Clift Seferlis, 55, of Garrett Park, Maryland, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge Mark A. Kearney to 37 months in prison, 3 years supervised release, $40,000 fine, and a $2,200 special assessment for mailing threatening communications targeting Jewish institutions and organizations.

According to court documents, Seferlis previously pleaded guilty to 17 counts of mailing threatening communications and eight counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs arising from threats sent to Jewish organizations and entities.

“For more than a year, the defendant terrorized Jewish communities across the country, robbing his victims of their peace and security,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. “The defendant’s sentence should be a warning to all that religious-based terror will not be tolerated in this country.”

“Threats directed at religious institutions are attacks not just on those communities but on the freedoms guaranteed to all Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Metcalf. “Individuals who attempt to intimidate or terrorize others because of their faith will face the full force of federal law.”

As admitted in court filings, from at least March 2024 through at least June 2025, the defendant used the United States mail to send at least 40 letters and two postcards to more than 25 Jewish institutions and organizations, including synagogues, Jewish museums, community centers, schools, nonprofit organizations, and a Jewish delicatessen located in multiple jurisdictions. Many of these written communications threatened to destroy physical buildings and/or injure individuals.

The threatening communications were intended to intimidate recipients and interfere with congregants and others in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, including FBI Philadelphia and FBI Baltimore, and the United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from additional law enforcement partners. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dubnoff for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Trial Attorney Taylor Payne of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.