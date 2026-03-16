Former Sacramento Man Sentenced to over 4 years in Prison for Filing False Tax Returns

Christopher Eugene Guilford, 54, formerly of Sacramento, was sentenced today to four years and three months in prison for making a false claim against the United States and filing false tax returns.

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