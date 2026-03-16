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Former L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced to More Than 5 Years in Federal Prison for Extorting, Falsely Arresting Rivals of Crypto Fraudster

A former deputy and helicopter pilot with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) was sentenced today to 63 months in federal prison for helping a now-jailed, self-styled cryptocurrency businessman extort a rival and arrange the sham illegal drug possession arrest of another adversary in Paramount in 2021.

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Former L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced to More Than 5 Years in Federal Prison for Extorting, Falsely Arresting Rivals of Crypto Fraudster

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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