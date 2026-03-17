Display Week 2026 Symposium Adds Dedicated AI Track, Expands Focus on Sustainability & Automotive Research

Display Week 2026

Peer-reviewed program reflects where global display engineering effort is concentrating this year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Display Week 2026 the annual Symposium of the Society for Information Display (SID), will feature its most expansive program to date, with more than 1,000 submissions from researchers and engineers across the global display industry driving significant program expansions and the addition of a dedicated AI track. Increased research activity in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and automotive display systems shaped a program that reflects where engineering effort is concentrating now. The Symposium takes place May 3–8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, before many of these technologies reach consumer-facing platforms."The Symposium reflects where the global research community is directing its work, and this year the pattern is particularly clear. AI is embedded across manufacturing, imaging, and materials research simultaneously. Sustainability has moved from a research interest to something engineers are designing around. The 2026 program reflects those shifts through specific, measurable changes in our technical sessions," said John Kymissis, president of SID.Artificial Intelligence Debuts as a Dedicated Symposium TrackFor the first time, Display Week will feature a dedicated artificial intelligence track. The addition reflects how broadly AI is now being applied across the display development process, from accelerating materials discovery to improving manufacturing yield and tuning real-time display performance. The 61 papers in AI-related sessions show researchers moving from theoretical models toward embedded, production-relevant applications.Sustainability Research AcceleratesSustainability-related submissions increased 30% percent year over year, making it one of the fastest-growing areas in the program. The growth reflects a shift in how engineering teams are approaching the problem. Research covers lower-power display architectures, material lifecycles, and strategies for reducing environmental impact across manufacturing and operation. For many teams, energy efficiency and sustainable materials are now design requirements, not secondary considerations.Automotive Displays Drive System-Level ResearchThe demands of in-vehicle environments are pushing display research into new territory. Papers in this area examine displays engineered for temperature variation, vibration, and extended operating lifetimes. Researchers are also addressing visibility requirements for driver information systems and augmented-reality head-up displays, where display performance is directly tied to safety. The result is a growing body of work focused on reliability and system integration under real-world conditions.Foundational Research Anchors the ProgramThe newer research directions are built on a foundation that continues to strengthen. OLED technologies, advanced manufacturing processes, measurement techniques, and display systems research remain central to the Symposium and continue to draw significant submission volume. Progress in these areas directly enables what is emerging in AI, sustainability, and automotive systems.The four-day Symposium is the technical core of Display Week, encompassing peer-reviewed paper presentations, poster sessions, and author interview sessions across multiple parallel tracks. This year's program features 675 papers from researchers and engineers across the global display industry, representing the $132 billion global display market."There are very few places where a display engineer can present new findings, stress-test assumptions with peers, and leave with a clearer picture of where the field is heading," said Harit Doshi, convention chair for SID. "The Symposium gives engineers the environment to test ideas, receive feedback from experts, and learn how other teams are solving the same problems."Display Week draws researchers and engineers from across the display industry, including professionals in automotive design, virtual production, and aerospace. Additional program details, the full Symposium schedule, and registration are available at www.displayweek.org . Media interested in covering Display Week 2026 can request press credentials at www.displayweek.org/press ###About SIDThe Society for Information Display is made up of the top scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business professionals of the display industry, valued at over $130 billion* annually. SID was formed in 1962 to promote display technology, and that work continues today through hosting annual conferences and publishing cutting-edge research. SID has chapters located throughout the world and is headquartered at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008.*Global display market value provided by Counterpoint.

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