Next Step Filings Names Lisa Matthews General Manager and Compliance Advisor

Compliance veteran with over a decade of regulatory experience takes the helm at Virginia-based business filing firm serving 12 states.

The compliance industry has a trust problem. Too many providers treat filings like transactions instead of obligations. Business owners deserve better.” — Lisa Matthews, Next Step Filings

GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Step Filings, a compliance-first business services company headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, has named Lisa Matthews as General Manager and Business Compliance Advisor. The appointment puts a named, experienced compliance professional at the helm of a company that has processed over 20,000 business filings across 12 U.S. states with a 93% client satisfaction rate and a 90% client return rate.

Matthews brings over a decade of experience in corporate administration, regulatory navigation, and small business compliance to the role. Her advisory work focuses on the compliance challenges faced by service-based businesses, micro-enterprises, and Hispanic-owned companies navigating U.S. state filing systems for the first time.

"I became involved in this space after repeatedly seeing capable business owners fall out of good standing due to missed deadlines, unclear state requirements, or unreliable filing services," Matthews said. "Many of these issues were entirely avoidable, yet they caused unnecessary stress and disruption. That gap between what business owners needed and what was available is what drew me to Next Step Filings."

Her approach emphasizes prevention over remediation: identifying compliance gaps before they become operational disruptions. Under her leadership, Next Step Filings maintains standardized internal processes that prioritize accuracy, plain-language communication, and outcomes over complexity or upsells.

"The compliance industry has a trust problem. Too many providers treat filings like transactions instead of obligations. Business owners deserve better than a confirmation email and radio silence," Matthews noted.

Matthews has worked directly with thousands of business owners facing missed filings, state notices, and good standing issues that threatened their banking relationships, contracts, and day-to-day operations. Her expertise spans state-specific filing requirements, from Virginia Code S 13.1-1062 governing annual registration fees to Washington's RCW 23.95.610, which can trigger administrative dissolution for reports filed even a single day late.

A major challenge she has addressed is operating in an industry crowded with low-quality, volume-driven providers that prioritize speed or price over accuracy. Another has been communicating compliance requirements clearly to business owners for whom English is a second language or who are navigating U.S. business systems for the first time.

Next Step Filings is expanding its service model with full Spanish-language support, including bilingual checkout, landing pages, and customer service, as well as strategic integrations with platforms including Gusto for payroll, Simply Insured for insurance, Square and Clover for payment processing, FreshBooks for invoicing, and Wix for website hosting.

"Our job is to make compliance invisible. If you're thinking about your annual filing, something already went wrong," Matthews said.

Next Step Filings operates from 11357 Nuckols Rd #1259, Glen Allen, VA 23059. The company separates state fees from service fees with no hidden charges or subscriptions. Next Step Filings is a private business services company and does not provide legal advice. For more information, visit nextstepfilings.com or call 1-888-851-6604.

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