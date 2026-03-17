TOP GUN, HARRY POTTER, STAR TREK & MORE FILMS CELEBRATE MILESTONE ANNIVERSARIES AT PROPSTORE AUCTION

TOP GUN (1986) Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Screen-Matched F-14A Tomcat Filming Model Miniature est. $50,000 - $100,000 THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) The Costumi D'Arte Collection: Blondie's (Clint Eastwood) Shirt est. $30,000 - $60,000

Anniversary years always bring renewed excitement for collectors, and at Propstore, we’re thrilled to offer such a wide range of artifacts that reflect the enduring legacy of these films.” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Film fans and collectors are in for a year of celebrations as Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and television memorabilia auction houses, presents a remarkable selection of anniversary artifacts from some of cinema’s most iconic titles in its upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Taking place next week from March 25–27, 2026, the three-day event will feature over 1,500 items of rare and historic props, costumes, animation artwork and more, spanning film and television history, with a total estimated value of $9 million.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Top Gun (1986) celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and among the highlights of the auction is Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) screen-matched F-14A Tomcat filming model miniature. Used during the production of the film’s aerial sequences, the miniature matches the dramatic moment when Maverick and his Radar Intercept Officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) lose control of their jet during a training exercise at the Naval Fighter Weapons School. This highly recognisable filming miniature screen-matches to that pivotal sequence and carries a pre-sale estimate of $50,000 – $100,000.Fans of classic Western cinema will also find notable pieces tied to major anniversaries. Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and collectors will have the chance to bid on Blondie’s (Clint Eastwood) shirt, part of the famed Costumi D’Arte Collection, estimated at $30,000 – $60,000. Another Clint Eastwood Western milestone arrives with The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), marking its 50th anniversary, and included in the sale is Josey Wales’ stunt Colt Walker 1847 revolver with matching serial number, estimated at $5,000 – $10,000.Collectors drawn to fantasy will find memorable artifacts from both classic and modern films. From Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), celebrating its 55th anniversary, the auction features a Wonka Bar, estimated at $12,000 – $24,000. Meanwhile, fans of the Wizarding World can bid on Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) Hogwarts acceptance letter envelope with wax-like seal from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), which marks its 25th anniversary this year. One of the most iconic props from the film, the letter carries a pre-sale estimate of $10,000 – $20,000.The three-day Live Auction runs from March 25-27, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout the three days.Day 1 (March 25): Begins at 09:30 AM PDT / 12:30 PM EDT / 04:30 PM GMT. Public in-room bidding at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone biddingDays 2–3 (March 26 & 27): Begins at 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 04:00 PM GMT. Live global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.The final day will showcase more than 200 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights, alongside entertainment memorabilia, celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.Auction registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/496 Top lots from films celebrating significant anniversaries to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– TOP GUN (1986) Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Screen-Matched F-14A Tomcat Filming Model Miniature est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£37,900 - £75,800) - 40th anniversary– THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) The Costumi D'Arte Collection: Blondie's (Clint Eastwood) Shirt est. $30,000 - $60,000 (£22,700 - £45,500) - 60th Anniversary– WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (1971) Wonka Bar est. $12,000 - $24,000 (£9,100 - £18,200) - 55th Anniversary– TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY (1991) Planet Hollywood Collection: Full-Size Battle-Damaged Stan Winston Studio The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Statue est. $10,000 - $20,000 (£7,600 - £15,200) - 35th Anniversary– HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Hogwarts Acceptance Letter Envelope with Wax-Like Seal est. $10,000 - $20,000 (£7,600 - £15,200) - 25th Anniversary– HOOK (1991) Captain Hook's (Dustin Hoffman) Stunt Hook est. $8,000 - $16,000 (£6,100 - £12,100) - 35th Anniversary– INDIANA JONES AND RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (1981) Framed Hand-Drawn John Fenner Ark of the Covenant Pencil Production Illustration est. $7,500 - $15,000 (£5,700 - £11,400) - 45th Anniversary– THE OUTLAW JOSEY WALES (1976) Mike Papac Collection: Josey Wales' (Clint Eastwood) Stunt Colt Walker 1847 Revolver with Matching Serial Number est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,800 - £7,600) - 50th Anniversary– HAPPY GILMORE (1996) Planet Hollywood Collection: Mechanical Morris the Alligator Puppet Rig est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,800 - £7,600) - 30th Anniversary– THE GOLDEN CHILD (1986) Dancing Pepsi Can Stop-Motion Puppet est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,300 - £4,500) - 40th Anniversary– THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1991) Gordon Craven's (Christopher Lloyd) Sweater and Coat est. $2,500 - $5,000 (£1,900 - £3,800) - 35th Anniversary– STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES (TV SERIES, 1966–1969) Pair of Men's Starfleet Uniform Boots est. $2,000 - $4,000 (£1,500 - £3,000) - 60th Anniversary– ONE HUNDRED AND ONE DALMATIANS (1961) Cruella De Vil in Car Original Production Cel est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,300 - £4,500) - 65th Anniversary– THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (1996) Quasimodo, Claude Frollo and Hugo Original Production Drawings est. $1,000 - $2,000 (£800 - £1,500) - 30th Anniversary– THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ (1986) Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Dorothy, Toto and Tin Man Original Production Cel on Key Original Production Master Background est. $700 - $1,400 (£500 - £1,100) - 40th AnniversaryBrandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: “This auction celebrates some incredible milestones in cinema history. From Top Gun and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly to Harry Potter, as well as beloved animated classics like One Hundred and One Dalmatians and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, these pieces capture moments that audiences have connected with for generations. Anniversary years always bring renewed excitement for collectors, and at Propstore, we’re thrilled to offer such a wide range of artifacts that reflect the enduring legacy of these films.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/boh91o7v71iuvf4zn2n2h/AI5gMa7C5cRmUEso6oYSyvo?rlkey=hryyibpf2yd7q8hb7twyb7l8a&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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