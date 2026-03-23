Frank Hull and Adrian Chuquipiondo in The Man Who Carries Dawn

REAson d’etre dance presents 'The Man Who Carries Dawn' a mixed ability production at Toronto's Betty Oliphant Theatre

Profoundly beautiful... full of truth, courage and strength. We get lost… we have to work to be found… made me feel like crying from deep in my chest... I highly recommend.” — Audience

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REAson d’etre dance presents The Man Who Carries Dawn, a 35-minute dance-theatre work exploring depression, friendship, and the quiet act of carrying light for another. The performance will be at the Betty Oliphant Theatre, followed by a meet-the-artists discussion.Featuring Frank Hull and Adrian Chuquipiondo, with live music by Tamara Williamson, the piece follows a man caught in sleeplessness and emotional isolation. In the darkness before morning, an unexpected companion appears, helping him “carry the dawn” through movement, presence, and shared humanity. Choreographed by Kathleen Rea, the work draws on contact improvisation and integrated dance, highlighting interdependence, vulnerability, and trust. From acrobatic lifts to tender moments of care, it offers a moving portrait of connection interrupting despair.ARTISTS:Frank Hull – Frank Hull who dances using a power wheelchair embraces his Mi’kmaq heritage and queer identity, creating works that transform “deviant” bodies into sources of beauty. His multidisciplinary practice spans dance, theatre, music, and media arts. Recent projects include Access Me, the Rolling Dance Chair Project, and the documentary "Own Kind of Beautiful".Adrian Chuquipiondo – Trained in contemporary dance and theatre, Adrian has performed internationally and collaborates with REAson d’etre dance, exploring Axis Syllabus and contact improvisation. He is drawn to crafting stories that invite audiences into the poetry of movement.Tamara Williamson – Williamson’s live music underscores the emotional arc of the work. A veteran of the Canadian independent music scene, she has released over ten albums, toured internationally, and collaborated with artists such as King Cobb Steelie and Do Make Say Think.Kathleen Rea – Choreographer and director, Kathleen has created over 50 works and received seven DORA nominations. A published author (The Healing Dance), she brings 27 years of contact improvisation experience and expertise in Axis Syllabus to her performances and teaching. She is the director of REAson d’etre dance productions, producing dance jams, film festivals, and performance works.PRODUCED BYREAson d’etre dance, the production reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to inclusive, accessible, and relational approaches to movement and performance.DETAILSLength: 25 minutesFollowed by: Meet-the-artists discussionFormat: Relaxed performanceLocationBetty Oliphant Theatre404 Jarvis StreetToronto, OntarioDate:Saturday April 4, 2026Time:1:00 PM – 1:50 PMBOX OFFICERELAXED PERFORMANCEThis is a relaxed daytime presentation. By offering the performance at lunchtime and keeping the work concise, REAson d’etre dance aims to increase accessibility for audience members who may find evening performances or longer durations difficult to attend. The format supports disabled audience members, elders, and those managing health conditions, fatigue, or sensory sensitivities.ACCESS INFOThe production is non-verbal (no spoken text).ASL interpretation will not be available for the post-show discussion.The theatre is accessible via a ramp at the main entrance.Wheelchair seating and companion seating are available in the front row.A wheelchair-accessible washroom is located off the main lobby.An additional barrier-free washroom is available in the lobby.CONTACTkathleen.rea@reasondetre.com

The Man Who Carries Dawn Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.