Next Step Filings Launches Full Spanish-Language Services for Hispanic-Owned Businesses

Virginia-based filing firm rolls out bilingual checkout, landing pages, ads, and customer support to serve Hispanic-owned businesses nationwide.

Compliance shouldn't require fluency in government bureaucracy. If you can run a business, you deserve a provider who speaks your language.” — Lisa Matthews, Next Step Filings

GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Step Filings, a compliance-first business services company headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, is launching full Spanish-language services in Q2 2025. The expansion includes bilingual checkout, landing pages, advertising, and customer support, designed specifically for Hispanic-owned businesses navigating U.S. state filing requirements.

The initiative addresses a documented gap in the business compliance industry, where most providers offer services exclusively in English despite the fact that Hispanic entrepreneurs represent one of the fastest-growing segments of U.S. small business ownership.

"If you can run a business, you deserve a provider who speaks your language," said Lisa Matthews, General Manager and Business Compliance Advisor at Next Step Filings. "We're launching full Spanish-language services because compliance shouldn't require fluency in government bureaucracy."

The bilingual service covers the company's full range of compliance offerings: LLC annual renewals, certificates of good standing, reinstatement filings, LLC formation, EIN applications, registered agent support, and administrative corrections. Every step of the process, from initial landing page through checkout and ongoing customer communication, will be available in Spanish.

Matthews identified the need through direct experience working with business owners for whom English is a second language or who are navigating U.S. business systems for the first time.

"A major challenge in this industry has been communicating compliance requirements clearly without overwhelming business owners, particularly those for whom English is not their first language," Matthews noted. "These are people running real businesses, employing real workers, serving real communities. The paperwork shouldn't be the thing that stops them."

Hispanic-owned businesses frequently operate in service-based industries, including cleaning, landscaping, construction, food service, and personal services, sectors where a single compliance failure can freeze a bank account, halt a contract, or trigger penalties that compound daily. Next Step Filings specifically serves businesses in this range, typically with one to 25 employees and annual revenues between $75,000 and $7 million.

Next Step Filings has processed over 20,000 business filings across 12 U.S. states with a 93% client satisfaction rate and a 90% client return rate. The company is expanding coverage to 20 states and developing strategic partnerships with platforms including Gusto for payroll, Simply Insured for insurance, Square and Clover for payment processing, and FreshBooks for invoicing.

"Service-based business owners are the backbone of local economies. Cleaners, contractors, landscapers, consultants. They don't have compliance departments. They have us," Matthews said.

The company maintains transparent pricing that separates state fees from service fees with no hidden charges or subscriptions. Next Step Filings operates from 11357 Nuckols Rd #1259, Glen Allen, VA 23059 and can be reached at 1-888-851-6604. Next Step Filings is a private business services company and does not provide legal advice. For more information, visit nextstepfilings.com.

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