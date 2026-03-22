Next Step Filings Reports 93% Client Satisfaction Across 20,000 Business Filings

Virginia-based compliance firm achieves 93% client satisfaction and 90% return rate across 20,000 filings in 12 states.

We exist because compliance failures are almost always preventable. The business owner who loses a contract because their LLC lapsed didn't fail at running their business.” — Lisa Matthews, Next Step Filings

GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Step Filings, a compliance-first business services company headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, has surpassed 20,000 business filings processed across 12 U.S. states while maintaining a 93% client satisfaction rate and a 90% client return rate.

The milestones reflect a compliance model built on accuracy, transparent pricing, and human oversight at a time when much of the business filing industry has shifted toward fully automated systems with limited accountability.

"Next Step Filings isn't a filing mill. We don't compete on speed or lowest price. We compete on whether your business is still in good standing twelve months from now," said Lisa Matthews, General Manager and Business Compliance Advisor at Next Step Filings.

The company's 90% client return rate is a particularly significant indicator. In an industry where most interactions are one-time transactions, a nine-in-ten return rate signals that clients trust the service enough to rely on it year after year for annual renewals, certificates of good standing, reinstatement filings, and ongoing compliance support.

Next Step Filings serves small and service-based businesses, including cleaning companies, landscaping firms, contractors, consultants, and logistics operators, typically with one to 25 employees and annual revenues between $75,000 and $7 million. These are businesses where a single compliance failure can freeze a bank account, stall a contract, or trigger penalties that compound daily.

"Most small business owners find out they're out of compliance at the worst possible moment. A bank flags their account. A contract falls through. A payment processor freezes funds. By then, they're already losing money," Matthews noted.

One case involved the owner of a residential cleaning company in Texas who had been operating for three years and had just secured her first commercial contract with a property management firm. The property manager required a Certificate of Good Standing. When she requested one, she discovered her LLC had been administratively forfeited months earlier due to a missed annual filing. Her business bank account was flagged and the contract was put on hold. Next Step Filings stepped in, identified the missed filing, prepared the reinstatement documents, and coordinated with the Texas Secretary of State. Her LLC was reinstated within 10 business days and the contract closed.

The company currently processes filings across 12 U.S. states with expansion to 20 states underway. All pricing separates state fees from service fees with no hidden charges, subscriptions, or bundled costs. Next Step Filings maintains a physical office at 11357 Nuckols Rd #1259, Glen Allen, VA 23059 and can be reached at 1-888-851-6604.

Strategic partnerships are in development with platforms including Gusto for payroll, Simply Insured for small business insurance, Square and Clover for payment processing, FreshBooks for invoicing, and Wix for website hosting, positioning Next Step Filings as a single compliance and administrative resource for growing businesses.

Next Step Filings is a private business services company and does not provide legal advice. For more information, visit nextstepfilings.com or call 1-888-851-6604.

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