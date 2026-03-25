Sur Coffee Announces ‘Peak to Pour’ Initiative to Drive Supply Chain Transparency

The Sur Coffee team and coffee producer Mauricio Salaverria in El Salvador. This region produces the beans found in Sur’s “Dawn Patrol” dark roast and “Gaviota” medium roast. Sur Coffee’s team members Adam and Taylor with members of Mauricio Salaverria’s coffee farming team in El Salvador.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sur Coffee has officially launched its ‘Peak to Pour’ initiative, a strategic commitment to full transparency within the brand’s global supply chain. Moving beyond traditional procurement models, the program highlights a shift toward social integration and direct-to-grower partnerships that ensure long-term stability and quality.The ‘Peak to Pour’ initiative serves as a deep dive into Sur Coffee’s rejection of the standard "commodity" approach to roasting. For over a decade, the founding team has maintained a consistent, boots-on-the-ground presence in the communities where their beans are grown, ensuring that every bag supports a larger ecosystem of doing good from farm to cup A primary focus of the initiative is the brand’s long-standing partnership with producer Mauricio Salaverria in El Salvador. This cooperation provides the foundation for the Gaviota Blend, which currently comprises 50% beans from Salaverria’s farms. By utilizing direct-to-grower pricing, the brand supports local community development and sustainable farming infrastructure within Salaverria's operations, creating a more resilient supply chain.The initiative further illustrates the depth of Sur Coffee’s ties in the Guatemalan highlands with brothers Manuel and George DeLeon. While many roasters maintain strictly transactional relationships, the Sur team recently attended Manuel DeLeon’s family wedding as the only guests from outside the local community. These personal bonds directly influence the selection of beans for the brand’s Uppers Espresso and Gaviota Blend, both of which feature high-altitude harvests from the DeLeon family farms.“Standing in that church in Guatemala, it hit home that our business is built on more than just contracts,” said Mark Bell, CEO of Sur Coffee. “Watching Manuel start his new life reminded us that every bag of coffee we roast is tied to the dreams and milestones of a family. That is the true heart of our ‘Peak to Pour’ initiative.”This commitment to "showing up" extends beyond the coffee farms and into global humanitarian efforts. Sur Coffee is proud to partner with organizations that align with their "Ritual of Adventure" spirit, including:-OCNWTR (Ride4Water): Providing clean water solutions to global communities in need.-Small Steps for Compassion: Supporting orphaned and vulnerable children through education and care.-Positive Vibe Warriors & Buena Onda: Empowering youth through water safety, surf therapy, and community-building.The announcement comes as Sur Coffee continues its retail expansion across the West Coast, with a new location in Laguna Beach, CA, scheduled to open in April 2026. The brand, which has received accolades such as the Global Coffee Awards Gold and Silver, currently operates cafes in San Clemente, Huntington Beach, and San Diego.To follow the 'Peak to Pour' journey and explore the stories of our producer partners, visit the official Sur Coffee website About Sur CoffeeSur Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster headquartered in San Clemente, California. Focused on the "Ritual of Adventure," the company was born from a transformative trip to Oaxaca and now sources high-altitude beans through direct trade relationships to provide a curated selection of single-origin and blended coffees. With a commitment to Doing Good, Sur Coffee prioritizes quality, sustainability, and community impact across its roasting operations.

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