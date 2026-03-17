Sasha’s Pet Resort Endorses March 23rd as National Puppy Day/Month in US and Canada

Adopt puppies from shelters rather than buying from puppy mills where dogs endure cruel conditions for profit.

We encourage puppy owners to celebrate by sharing photos, volunteering at shelters or hosting adoption events,” — Dan McFadden

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry (www.sashaspr.com), announced today its ringing endorsement of National Puppy Day/Month on March 23rd in both United States and Canada.

Animals advocate Colleen Paige founded National Puppy Month/Day in 2006 to celebrate puppies’ joy while spotlighting both shelter adoptions as well as puppy mill abuses. The intent is to promote adopting puppies from shelters rather than buying from puppy mills where dogs endure cruel conditions for profit. In adopting from shelters, this encourages responsible ownership, training and ethical breeding.

“We encourage puppy owners to celebrate by sharing photos, volunteering at shelters or hosting adoption events,” said Dan McFadden, founder and owner of Sasha’s Pet Resort in Redmond, Washington. “We invite all puppies to join us at Sasha’s for a day of free daycare. Just make certain your vaccinations are in order.”

Puppy parents can further recognize this national holiday by pampering their pups with a gentle bath, brush, nail trim and massage with pet-safe oil or even by baking homemade puppy treats such as peanut butter and banana bites.

To learn more about puppies and animal health visit: https://store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

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