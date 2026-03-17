Fortress Mountain Resort concludes public consultation and thanks Albertans for their feedback

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortress Mountain Resort is thanking Albertans, community organizations, and all those who contributed their time, perspectives, and expertise during the recent 30-day public consultation on the proposed all-season resort in Kananaskis Country. The formal consultation period, required by the Government of Alberta under the All-Season Resorts Act, ran from January 28 to February 27, 2026, and included both in-person and online engagement opportunities.Over the course of the process, the Fortress team hosted open-house style listening sessions in Canmore, Calgary, and Edmonton, and invited feedback through an online survey available at www.fortressmountainresort.com and the Government of Alberta’s public notice page. Hundreds of Albertans shared their views on the future of tourism in Kananaskis.“We are grateful to everyone who took the time to attend a listening session, complete the survey, or reach out directly,” said Danielle Vlemmiks, project director for Fortress Mountain Resort. “People care deeply about this landscape, and Albertans are enthusiastic about the expanded recreational opportunities. The feedback we’ve received reflects those points.”Feedback will be brought together in a “What We Heard” report that will be submitted to the government and made public as part of the regulatory process. While the 30-day public consultation period has now closed, Indigenous Consultation is currently underway, and the Fortress team will continue to engage directly with Indigenous Peoples, local governments, tourism organizations, and stakeholder groups.“From the beginning, we have said that this project must be shaped in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and Albertans who know and love Kananaskis,” Vlemmiks added. “That means listening carefully, being transparent about what we’ve heard, and showing clearly how those perspectives influence our next steps.”To support that commitment to transparency, updates on the project will be shared on www.fortressmountainresort.com and through ongoing communication with partners and stakeholders.For more information about the public consultation process, visit the Government of Alberta’s All-Season Resorts public notice page: https://www.alberta.ca/all-season-resorts-public-notice – 30 –Media contact:

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