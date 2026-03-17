Lincoln Nebraska Nurse Practitioner Stefanie Leyden Expands Direct-Pay Clinic for Complex Chronic Care

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Collaborative Medical Alternatives in Lincoln Nebraska Stefanie Leyden, DNP, founder of Collaborative Medical Alternatives in Lincoln NE

Collaborative Medical Alternatives utilizes a concierge model to deliver personalized, multimodality treatment plans.

I love a challenge. I love complex cases. I try to develop multiple ways to address those issues — through lifestyle, supplementation, medication, and technologies like RPA.” — Stefanie Leyden, DNP, founder of Collaborative Medical

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stefanie Leyden, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, is expanding services at Collaborative Medical Alternatives, a Lincoln-based direct-pay medical practice focused on patients managing complex and chronic health conditions. Operating outside the traditional insurance model, the concierge-style clinic allows Leyden to dedicate extended time and individualized attention to patients whose cases often involve multiple overlapping health challenges.

Leyden’s approach is shaped by a diverse clinical and academic background. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Purdue University Global, a master’s degree in forensics from Nebraska Wesleyan University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Union College.

Before launching Collaborative Medical Alternatives, Leyden spent more than a decade working in emergency rooms and intensive care units. Her clinical experience also includes hospice care, education, and service as a sexual assault nurse examiner. Today, her practice is dedicated to proactive health management and identifying solutions for complex physiological issues.

“I love a challenge. I love complex cases,” said Leyden. “I try to develop multiple ways to address those issues — through lifestyle, supplementation, medication, and technologies like RPA.”

To support her patients, Leyden utilizes a multimodal care model rather than relying on a single treatment pathway. Depending on patient needs, services may include hormone optimization, weight loss, and safely blending supplements with traditional medicine. CMA is the only clinic in Nebraska to offer RPA (regenerative protein array ) from Genesis Regenerative. RPA is a non-cellular product designed to deliver a consistent matrix of proteins and cytokines without requiring a traditional blood draw.

Leyden also develops care plans collaboratively, frequently coordinating with other providers, physical therapists, and chiropractors to support both mobility and overall systemic health.

The clinic’s specialized technology and direct-pay model have increasingly drawn patients from outside the Lincoln area. Located roughly an hour from Eppley Airfield, the practice regularly serves traveling patients seeking access to its treatment options. Because many procedures require little to no downtime, visitors often incorporate appointments into weekend trips that include local attractions such as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Husker games before returning home.

Individuals seeking a comprehensive, multimodal approach to chronic or complex health concerns can contact Collaborative Medical Alternatives to schedule an extended consultation.

About Collaborative Medical Alternatives

Collaborative Medical Alternatives is a concierge wellness practice based in Lincoln, Nebraska, founded by Stefanie Leyden, DNP, APRN, FNP-C. The clinic specializes in proactive health management and complex cases involving chronic pain and overlapping conditions. Services include hormone optimization, regenerative protein treatments, and Sofwave, a collagen-stimulating treatment to lift and tighten the skin.

https://www.collabmedalternatives.com/

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative develops non-cellular regenerative products, including its Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company focuses on advancing care standards through product purity, practitioner education, and support resources for both patients and clinicians.

https://genesisregenerative.com/

¹ Quotations provided by Stefanie Leyden, DNP, founder of Collaborative Medical Alternatives in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Dr. Stefanie Leyden - Collaborative Medical Alternatives - Meet Your Genesis Regenerative Clinician

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