Survey: 81% of Workers More Likely to Move Abroad Than Two Years Ago

Workers share motivations for considering a move abroad Job loss has hit younger worker harder than their older peers over the last two years

Study of workers in the U.S., UK, and Canada finds rising costs, job instability, and political uncertainty driving interest in life abroad

Language skills open doors not only professionally, but personally. As careers become more global and remote work expands, the ability to communicate across cultures becomes a powerful advantage.” — Kirill Bigai, co-founder and CEO of Preply

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY, March 17, 2026 —A new multicountry survey from the leading global language learning marketplace Preply reveals a growing shift in how workers think about their future careers and where they want to live. According to Preply’s 2026 Language and Global Career Mobility Report , 81% of working-age adults say they are more likely to consider relocating abroad than they were just two years ago.The study surveyed more than 1,800 respondents in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, including current, past, and prospective language learners. The findings suggest economic uncertainty, rising costs of living, and shifting life priorities are prompting many workers to explore opportunities beyond their home countries.Key findings from the report include:-81% are more likely to consider relocating abroad than two years ago-44% say they have been affected by job loss in the last 24 months — rising to 63% for Gen Z-56% cite cost of living and 55% cite quality of life as top motivations for moving abroad-36% cite work-life balance and 35% political and economic stability-31% cite career growth, and 93% would take advantage of employer-sponsored language learning-40% believe their home country is decliningEconomic Pressures Reshaping Career DecisionsNearly half of respondents (44%) say they have either personally experienced job loss or know someone close to them who has lost a job in the past two years. Forty percent believe their country’s economy is declining.These pressures are changing how people define career success. While traditional motivations like promotion and salary growth remain important, most respondents now prioritize broader quality-of-life factors when considering relocation.Among those exploring international opportunities:-41% want to pursue opportunities unavailable at home-36% want a fresh start in a new environment-22% seek greater financial or economic stabilityYounger Workers Driving Mobility TrendsInterest in global mobility is particularly strong among younger generations. 26% of Gen Z respondents say they are actively considering moving abroad, compared with just 6% of Baby Boomers. This may be because 63% of Gen Z have been impacted by job loss in the last two years, compared with 30% of Boomers.Language Learning Becomes a Mobility StrategyAcross all generations, two-thirds (66%) say their language skills have improved their ability to travel or relocate internationally, while 56% report career benefits from learning another language.Employers also have an opportunity to support this trend. 93% of respondents say they would take advantage of language-learning benefits if offered through their workplace.“Language skills open doors not only professionally, but personally,” said Kirill Bigai, co-founder and CEO of Preply. “As careers become more global and remote work expands, the ability to communicate across cultures becomes a powerful advantage.”Confidence and Connection Remain Key BenefitsThree in four learners (75%) say learning a new language had a life-changing impact on their confidence, and 76% say it felt like unlocking a new version of themselves. Nearly all (94%) language learners say they wish they had started earlier.Methodology: Preply’s 2026 Language Learning Survey was conducted online in February 2026 among 1,869 respondents from the U.S. (n=816), UK (n=525) and Canada (n=527).

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