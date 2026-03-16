Discover Songkran at Le Méridien Khao Lak, where Thai New Year traditions meet festive experiences by the Beach

Songkran Fun with the Family at Le Meridien Khao Lak Le Meridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa Aerial Shot Fun by the Pool on Songkran Thai New Year Parade, Songkran Parade around the Resort Kids Games at Songkran

Celebrate Songkran by the sea with cultural rituals, family-friendly activities, and immersive in-resort experiences

KHAO LAK, PHANG NGA, THAILAND, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa invites travellers to celebrate Thailand’s most cherished holiday, Songkran, through a refined and immersive cultural experience set along the tranquil shores of Bang Sak Beach. Honouring the traditions of the Thai New Year while embracing the resort’s European‑inspired spirit of discovery, this year’s programme allows guests to enjoy the essence of Songkran entirely within the resort—complete with gentle water‑inspired moments, curated cultural rituals, and an atmosphere of relaxed festivity.Celebrated each April, Songkran symbolises renewal and connection. At Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa, guests are invited to savour these traditions through a thoughtfully designed programme suited for families, couples, and leisure travellers seeking both relaxation and celebration in a beachfront setting.As part of the season, the resort presents an elevated stay experience crafted for unhurried seaside moments. Guests enjoy contemporary accommodations with daily breakfast, access to extensive lagoon pools and beachfront surroundings, and the warm, intuitive hospitality that defines the resort. The expansive grounds provide ample space for families and friends to gather and embrace the holiday spirit at their own pace.Cultural Activities & In Resort CelebrationsAt the heart of the resort’s Songkran festivities is a thoughtfully curated programme of cultural and water‑themed activities, designed to offer guests a complete and effortless festival experience without ever leaving the property. Guests can embrace the spirit of the Thai New Year through gentle water play, relaxed poolside games, and interactive cultural touchpoints that reflect the meaning and traditions of Songkran.Adding to the celebration, the resort showcases the rich flavours of Thailand through a Thai Local Gastronomy Buffet, where guests can explore regional dishes, authentic street‑food favourites, and traditional Thai desserts rarely found elsewhere. Every element has been carefully brought together to present the very best of Thainess — all in one place.To experience the Songkran at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa , please contact:076-429-000LMKhaolak@lemeridienhotels.com

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