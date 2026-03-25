The Power of the Pack Celebrates 10 Years of Women Rising Together

The Power of the Pack

Featuring Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Amelia E. Foster

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The POP (Power of the Pack) will celebrate its 10-Year Anniversary, on Saturday, April 18th, at a private suite located on West 37th Street, bringing together a vibrant community of women for an unforgettable evening honoring a decade of leadership, creativity, and collective empowerment.Founded by Margaret Bruce, POP has grown into a powerful network of entrepreneurs, authors, small business owners, educators, creatives, and mothers who believe in lifting one another up and building success through connection rather than competition.In a striking visual tribute to the community’s mission, the entire evening will be awash in purple, POP’s signature color. Historically associated with justice, dignity, and women’s equality, purple was used by the early women’s suffrage movement and continues to symbolize the strength, independence, and unity that define the Power of the Pack community.The event will also proudly feature all women-owned vendors, spotlighting female entrepreneurs and creators whose businesses represent the spirit of innovation and collaboration at the heart of POP.At the center of the celebration is a featured art showcase by Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Amelia E. Foster, whose work explores memory, transformation, and the resilience embedded in collective experience.Foster has exhibited nationally, including at FOCUS Art Fair, PRACTICE Gallery, and during Miami Art Week.Her work spans sculpture, drawing, and installation, examining cycles of trauma, decay, and rebirth through both fragile and permanent materials. Influenced by feminist land art philosophies, her practice excavates personal and societal histories—transforming absence into presence and rupture into renewal.Her art mirrors POP’s mission: honoring complexity, reclaiming narrative, and creating space for women to boldly evolve.For ten years, POP has cultivated a community where collaboration replaces competition and women amplify one another’s success. This milestone celebration is not simply an anniversary—it is a declaration of the collective strength and creative power of women shaping culture together.Media ContactMargaret BruceFounder, Power of the Packmargaretbruce7@gmail.comPress Inquiries / Artist InterviewsAmelia Fosteramelia@ameliafoster.art503-523-6758 - Artist Website -

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