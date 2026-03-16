Attorney General Jackley’s Bills Protecting Young Adults and Children, Prison Staff and Inmates Signed Into Law

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 16, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Four more bills in South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s legislative package were signed into law Monday by Gov. Larry Rhoden.

“These measures protect children and young adults from online predators and keep dangerous drugs out of our prisons,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you again to the legislators and Governor for helping protect our citizens.”

The bills signed Monday are:

Senate Bill 41: Revise a provision related to criminal invasions of privacy, prohibit the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated material of an identifiable individual, and provide penalties therefor.

Senate Bill 42: Enhance the penalties for ingestion, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.

Senate Bill 44: Establish investigative subpoena authority to gather business records in certain investigations.

Senate Bill 45: Revise a provision regulating delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for persons under the age of under the age of twenty-one and to provide a penalty therefor.

That leaves only Senate Bill 49 of the Attorney General’s 10 legislative bills to be signed. That bill safeguards the integrity, privacy, and security of genetic data and provides a civil penalty therefor.

The five bills already signed are:

Senate Bill 17: Prohibits a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national. It unanimously passed both the House and Senate.

Senate Bill 43: Address search and seizure provisions applicable to digital currency.

Senate Bill 46: Modify the requirements for open meeting agendas and provide a penalty therefor.

Senate Bill 47: Revise the requirements for executive sessions and closed meetings.

Senate Bill 48: Clarify that an official open meeting agenda must be posted online at least seventy-two hours before the scheduled start of the meeting.

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