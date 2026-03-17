'Taking a Breath' Podcast Episode Shares Blake Burgess’ Story as Oklahoma Advances Act to Improve Blood Clot Prevention

Episode from the National Blood Clot Alliance’s Stop the Clot® podcast series highlights the Burgess family’s advocacy during Blood Clot Awareness Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Blood Clot Alliance ( NBCA ), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of blood clots, has released a powerful new episode of its podcast , Taking a Breath: A Stop the Clot Podcast, featuring the parents of Blake Burgess, a 21-year-old whose life was tragically cut short by a pulmonary embolism. The episode comes at a pivotal moment. Oklahoma’s House of Representatives passed House Bill 3644, the “Blake Burgess Act,” a life-saving bill inspired by Blake’s story and the tireless advocacy of his family. The legislation now moves to the Oklahoma Senate with the goal of reaching Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk to be signed into law. Blake’s parents share their family’s journey—from devastating loss to determined advocacy—on the latest episode of the NBCA podcast, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness, standardized prevention protocols, and stronger patient safety measures. If enacted, the Blake Burgess Act would establish critical safety standards aimed at reducing preventable blood clots, including:- Proactive venous thromboembolism (VTE) prevention protocols in hospitals and surgical centers- Mandatory staff training on blood clot prevention and symptom recognition- A statewide VTE registry to track data and improve patient outcomesThe legislation was championed by Rep. Preston Stinson, Sen. Kelly Hines, and Rep. Nick Archer, whose leadership helped move the bill forward in the Oklahoma House. The bill builds on growing momentum across the country to improve blood clot prevention and care, following the passage of the Emily Adkins Family Prevention Act in 2025. If enacted, the Blake Burgess Act would represent the second major VTE prevention law passed in less than a year, marking significant progress in the national movement to strengthen patient safety and prevent avoidable deaths from blood clots.Blake’s story is being shared during Blood Clot Awareness Month (BCAM), when NBCA works to shine a national spotlight on blood clots—often called a “silent killer.” Blood clots affect up to 900,000 Americans each year and contribute to an estimated 100,000 deaths, many of which are preventable with greater awareness and early intervention. “Stories like Blake’s remind us why this work matters,” said Leslie Lake, President of the National Blood Clot Alliance and a pulmonary embolism survivor. “Behind every statistic is a family whose life is changed forever. Awareness, education, and prevention protocols can save lives.”Hosted by Lake and Todd Robertson, NBCA’s patient liaison and a blood clot survivor, Taking a Breath: A Stop the Clot Podcast shares powerful stories from survivors, families, clinicians, and advocates working to prevent needless deaths from blood clots.The podcast is produced in partnership with Everything Podcasts , whose Founder and CEO, Jennifer Smith, is also a blood clot survivor.“As a blood clot survivor, I know firsthand how terrifying and sudden a blood clot can be,” said Jennifer. “Under Leslie’s leadership she spearheaded the award-winning series, Taking a Breath: A Stop The Clot Podcast by using real life stories of survival and unimaginable loss, to save lives. Three seasons in, the March episode shares the Burgess Family’s story honoring the memory of Blake Burgess, and to help ensure more people recognize the signs of blood clots, and understand that many of these tragedies are preventable through greater awareness and education.To hear Blake Burgess’ story and learn how advocacy can drive change, listen to the latest episode of Taking a Breath: A Stop the Clot Podcast at: https://www.stoptheclot.org/stop-the-clot-podcast/ or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.Take Action During Blood Clot Awareness Month:During Blood Clot Awareness Month, NBCA encourages individuals, healthcare providers, and policymakers to learn the signs and symptoms of blood clots, understand risk factors, and support efforts to strengthen prevention.Learn more and get involved at:About the National Blood Clot AllianceThe National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the nation’s leading nonprofit voluntary health organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Each year NBCA serves more than 3 million people worldwide with blood clot-related education, resources, and support.For more information, visit www.stoptheclot.org Media Contact:Tarin PatrikisDeputy DirectorNational Blood Clot Alliance703-935-8873tpatrikis@stoptheclot.orgAbout Everything PodcastsLaunched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.Media Contact:Theodora JeanColdwater Communications Inc.media@coldwater-communications.ca

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