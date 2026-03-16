Brian Binke, President and CEO of The Birmingham Group, Featured in Rigzone, USA Oil, Gas Hiring Remains Disciplined

most firms are adding talent only where it directly supports production efficiency or reduces operational risk.” — Brian Binke

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. oil and gas hiring “remains disciplined, not aggressive”, Brian Binke, the President and CEO of Michigan based the Birmingham Group, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, told Rigzone recently.

“Upstream is still selective, with most activity tied to optimization, maintenance, and targeted buildouts rather than expansion. Companies are prioritizing margin protection over headcount growth,” he added.

Rig counts and pricing volatility continue to influence decision-making, according to Binke.

“When operators feel confident about sustained pricing and project visibility, hiring picks up quickly. Until then, most firms are adding talent only where it directly supports production efficiency or reduces operational risk,” he told Rigzone.

“The biggest pressure point continues to be experienced technical professionals. The workforce is aging, and the pipeline of younger engineers entering oil and gas is still thinner than it was a decade ago. That creates pockets of tightness even in a slower hiring cycle,” he added.

Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/usa_oil_gas_hiring_remains_disciplined-12-mar-2026-183196-article/

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