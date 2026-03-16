Krown Network Announces CoinGecko Listings for KROWN Blockchain, KrownDEX, and KROWN Coin

Krown Network and CoinGecko CoinGecko Krown Page

Recognition by CoinGecko establishes Krown Network as a fully tracked blockchain ecosystem with integrated DeFi infrastructure and real-time market analytics.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies Inc. today announced the strategic live integration of the Krown Network blockchain ecosystem across CoinGecko, including dedicated listings for the KROWN Chain, KROWN Coin, and the decentralized exchange KrownDEX. The listings establish the Krown ecosystem within CoinGecko’s global blockchain intelligence infrastructure, enabling users, developers, and investors to track ecosystem performance, decentralized trading activity, and the growth of applications built on the Krown Network.

View the official CoinGecko listings:

Krown Network Chain Page: https://www.coingecko.com/en/chains/krown-network

KrownDEX Exchange Page: https://www.coingecko.com/en/exchanges/krown-dex

Ecosystem Visibility on a Global Crypto Data Platform

CoinGecko is one of the world’s most widely referenced cryptocurrency data platforms, tracking thousands of digital assets and blockchain networks. Its infrastructure processes large volumes of market data daily across centralized and decentralized exchanges, providing investors with independent analytics on pricing, liquidity, and market trends.

With the new listings, Krown Network joins a global database that monitors:

• Thousands of cryptocurrencies across global markets

• Blockchain ecosystems and token categories

• Decentralized exchange liquidity and trading activity

• Daily, monthly, and annual market performance metrics

• Historical price data and ecosystem growth indicators

Through the CoinGecko chain dashboard, users can explore the expanding Krown Network ecosystem, including tokens launched on the chain and trading activity across its native decentralized exchange.

Strengthening the Krown Ecosystem

“Being recognized across CoinGecko as both a blockchain network and decentralized exchange ecosystem reflects the progress our team has made in building a real infrastructure layer for Web3,” said James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies. “Our goal has always been to build more than a token—we are building a full economic ecosystem. The CoinGecko chain profile now allows the world to track the growth of the Krown Network in real time.”

A Growth Flywheel for Developers and Investors

A dedicated chain profile on CoinGecko provides several strategic advantages for emerging blockchain ecosystems:

• Ecosystem Discovery – Projects built on Krown can gain exposure through the ecosystem page.

• Aggregated Metrics – Combined ecosystem data, such as market capitalization, number of tokens, and trading volume, provide measurable indicators of growth.

• Developer Attraction – Builders evaluating blockchain ecosystems can see active networks and projects.

• Investor Transparency – Independent data aggregation enables transparent monitoring of network performance.

• Exchange Visibility – Exchanges and analysts frequently reference data from platforms like CoinGecko.

About Krown Technologies

Krown Technologies is a blockchain infrastructure company building the Krown Network, a next-generation blockchain ecosystem designed to power decentralized applications, financial infrastructure, and digital economies. The network supports an expanding suite of technologies, including decentralized exchanges, payment infrastructure, blockchain analytics, and Web3 services within the broader Camelot ecosystem.

Krown Network Website: https://krown.network

KrownDEX Website: https://krowndex.com

Media Contact – Krown Technologies

Email: support@krown.network

Website: https://krown.network

About CoinGecko

CoinGecko is one of the world’s leading independent cryptocurrency data aggregators, providing real-time information on digital asset prices, trading volume, market capitalization, decentralized exchanges, and blockchain ecosystems. The platform tracks thousands of cryptocurrencies and numerous blockchain networks across global markets.

Website: https://www.coingecko.com

Media Contact: press@coingecko.com

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