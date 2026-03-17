Radiology Associates, LLC Joins Strategic Radiology, Expanding Coalition to 50 Independent Practices

We are excited to share insights from our own experience with workforce efficiencies and to learn from peers across the coalition as we continue advancing the practice of radiology together.” — Scott Schuber, MD

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of independent, physician-owned radiology practices, today announced that Radiology Associates, LLC has joined the organization. With this addition, Strategic Radiology’s membership now includes 50 practices representing more than 2,400 radiologists nationwide.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Radiology Associates, LLC is a 62-physician practice that has delivered comprehensive diagnostic and interventional radiology services to South Louisiana for more than 70 years. The group provides full-spectrum imaging coverage to hospitals, outpatient centers, and referring clinicians throughout the region. Its radiologists offer expertise across all major subspecialties, including advanced interventional procedures, prioritizing timely, high-quality interpretations and close collaboration with clinical partners.

Radiology Associates serves as a cornerstone of imaging care in Baton Rouge, supporting one of the region’s most advanced healthcare environments. The practice provides comprehensive radiology services to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, the largest hospital in Louisiana, which serves as both a Level I Trauma Center and a Comprehensive Stroke Center, as well as multiple affiliated hospitals and outpatient imaging facilities throughout the region. Through these partnerships, Radiology Associates delivers around-the-clock diagnostic and interventional radiology coverage, playing a critical role in acute care, advanced specialty services, and community-based imaging access across the State of Louisiana.

“Radiology Associates is an outstanding addition to the Strategic Radiology coalition,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO of Strategic Radiology. “Their deep clinical expertise, long-standing commitment to independent practice, and forward-thinking operational leadership make them a strong strategic fit. We are proud to welcome them as our 50th member practice and to further expand the coalition’s collective depth of experience.”

In addition to its clinical capabilities, Radiology Associates has been nationally recognized for its work in developing sophisticated methodologies to optimize physician scheduling and maximize workforce efficiency. These approaches have enabled the practice to better align clinical capacity with demand, reduce burnout, and enhance both operational performance and physician satisfaction. Insights from this work have informed tools and workflows that are now being adopted by other radiology groups facing similar workforce pressures.

“Joining Strategic Radiology reflects our commitment to collaboration and innovation,” said Scott Schuber, MD, Managing Partner of Radiology Associates, LLC. “We are excited to share insights from our own experience with workforce efficiencies and to learn from peers across the coalition as we continue advancing the practice of radiology together.”

Radiology Associates’ membership reinforces Strategic Radiology’s mission to support independent practices through shared expertise, collaboration, and strategic resources as the healthcare landscape continues to evolve.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 50 privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at StrategicRadiology.org.

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