Rosemead Nonprofit Leader Honored as 2026 Advocacy Woman of the Year for the 48th Assembly District

Assemblywoman Blanca E. Rubio (48th Assembly District) presents Christina Moore, Chief Program Officer at Maryvale, with the 2026 Advocacy Woman of the Year award at the District 48 Women of the Year Ceremony on March 14, 2026. Maryvale President and CEO Steve Gunther joins Chief Program Officer Christina Moore at the Assemblywoman Blanca E. Rubio District 48 Women of the Year Ceremony on March 14, 2026, where Moore was honored as the 2026 Advocacy Woman of the Year.

Maryvale nonprofit leader Christina Moore earns 2026 Advocacy Woman of the Year honor from California’s 48th Assembly District.

This recognition is a reflection of the community we serve. I am humbled and grateful to Assemblywoman Rubio’s office for this honor” — Christina Moore, MAEd & MBA, Chief Program Officer, Maryvale

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryvale , Los Angeles County’s oldest children’s charity, is proud to announce that Christina Moore, MAEd & MBA, Chief Program Officer, has been selected as the 2026 Advocacy Woman of the Year for the 48th Assembly District by Assemblywoman Blanca E. Rubio. The honor recognizes women in the San Gabriel Valley who have made outstanding contributions to their communities and professions.Christina was formally recognized at the 2026 Woman of the Year Luncheon Ceremony, hosted by Assemblywoman Rubio’s office on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Christina has served at Maryvale since 2012, steadily expanding her leadership over nearly three decades of nonprofit experience. As Chief Program Officer, she provides strategic oversight across Maryvale’s programs, including early childhood education, mental health and substance use services, and temporary housing for women and children. Her leadership ensures services remain trauma-informed, culturally responsive, and rooted in Maryvale’s core values of compassion, advocacy, and collaboration.Beyond her work at Maryvale, Christina serves as the Southern California Regional Chair and incoming statewide President for EveryChild California (ECC) , where she helps drive policy, advocacy, and systems change for children and families. She also serves as an ECE Voices Regional Lead, a member of the Los Angeles Local Child Care Planning Committee and participates in Association of Community Human Services Agencies (ACHSA) committees and rate reform workgroups.“This recognition is a reflection of the community we serve. I am humbled and grateful to Assemblywoman Rubio’s office for this honor,” said Christina.Christina’s recognition adds to a milestone year for Maryvale, which is currently celebrating its 170th anniversary of serving children and families across Los Angeles County.About MaryvaleFounded in 1856 by the Daughters of Charity, Maryvale is Los Angeles County’s oldest children’s charity. Now celebrating its 170th anniversary, Maryvale continues its mission of compassion and transformation by providing supportive programs that meet the evolving needs of vulnerable children, youth, and families. The organization operates in Rosemead, Duarte, and South El Monte, offering:• Early Childhood Education for infants, toddlers, and school-age children• Mental Health and Substance Use Services, providing case management, and wraparound support• Seton House, a temporary housing program for women and children experiencing homelessnessMaryvale welcomes media inquiries and is available for select interviews with Christina and organizational leadership. For more information about Maryvale and how to support its mission, visit www.maryvale.org Media Contact: Colette Schultz I CSchultz@maryvale.org I (626) 280-6510 x355

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