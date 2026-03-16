Multi-Media Producer Tammy Corwin Launches 'I Am Dragonfly' Initiative Focused on Becoming Who God Created You to Be

You are not defined by what you’ve been through. You are defined by who God created you to be. A Christian Journey of Transformation and Triumph over Adversity A 365-Day Journey of Transformation, Faith and Becoming

A growing movement helping people rise above adversity and discover their God-given purpose.

DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian motivational speaker, transformation coach, and author Tammy Corwin has launched a national outreach initiative, the I Am Dragonfly movement, a faith-centered effort dedicated to helping individuals rediscover their identity, heal, and find purpose by becoming who God created them to be.The initiative has already reached more than half a million people nationwide through digital engagement, devotional content, and faith-based encouragement, and continues to expand as Corwin begins sharing the message through speaking engagements, podcasts, and public appearances.At the heart of the I Am Dragonfly movement is a message that transformation is not simply about change, but about becoming the person God created each individual to be and fulfilling the purpose He placed within their life.Corwin says the inspiration behind the movement came from her own personal journey through hardship, injustice, and spiritual renewal. After facing profound life challenges that forced her to rebuild her life and identity, she began to see a powerful biblical pattern of transformation that many people experience but often struggle to understand.“Many people walk through seasons of pain, loss, or injustice and begin to believe those moments define who they are,” Corwin said. “But the truth is that God’s design for us is much greater than the hardships we face. The message of I Am Dragonfly is that transformation is possible, and that every person was created intentionally by God with purpose.”The dragonfly became the symbol of the initiative because of its extraordinary life cycle of transformation. A dragonfly begins life hidden beneath the water, often for years, before emerging and transforming into a creature capable of flight.For Corwin, that process mirrors the spiritual journey many people experience.“Before the dragonfly ever flies, it spends a long season growing in a place no one sees,” she explained. “In many ways, that’s how transformation works in our own lives. There are seasons when we feel unseen, seasons where we struggle, and seasons where we question our purpose. But those seasons are often the very places where God is preparing us to rise.”Through the I Am Dragonfly initiative, Corwin hopes to help individuals understand that transformation is not accidental, but a process that unfolds through faith, perseverance, and daily renewal.The movement encourages people to embrace spiritual growth step by step, recognizing that change often happens gradually rather than instantly.“Transformation rarely happens all at once,” Corwin said. “It unfolds quietly—one truth, one day, one step of faith at a time. The goal is not simply to survive life’s challenges, but to emerge from them stronger, wiser, and more aligned with who God created us to be.”Corwin holds a Bachelor of Christian Education, a Bachelor of Pastoral Theology, and a Master of Theology, and has spent years working in ministry, faith-based teaching, and publishing. She is also widely known as the founder of Words Matter Publishing and the WMP Multimedia Network, organizations dedicated to storytelling, publishing, and media outreach.Her work through publishing and media has focused on sharing stories of resilience, faith, and transformation—messages she now brings directly to audiences through the I Am Dragonfly initiative.As part of the movement, Corwin has developed devotional and inspirational resources designed to guide individuals through daily reflection and spiritual encouragement. These materials are intended to help people develop a deeper understanding of their identity, strengthen their faith, and cultivate the confidence needed to pursue the purpose God has placed within them.But Corwin emphasizes that the initiative is about far more than books or resources. At its core, the I Am Dragonfly movement is about creating conversations that help people rethink their identity and recognize the value of their lives.“Too many people live believing they are defined by their past, their mistakes, or the circumstances that have happened to them,” Corwin said. “But when we begin to understand our identity through God’s perspective, everything changes. We begin to see that we were created intentionally, and that our lives carry purpose.”Through speaking engagements and public appearances, Corwin shares her personal story of resilience and faith, encouraging audiences to reflect on their own journeys and discover the possibility of transformation.Her presentations often focus on themes of identity, perseverance, faith, and purpose, offering encouragement to individuals navigating difficult seasons of life.“The message I share is simple,” Corwin said. “You are not defined by what you’ve been through. You are defined by who God created you to be.”As interest in the initiative continues to grow, Corwin has begun accepting invitations to speak at churches, conferences, leadership events, and community gatherings, where she shares her message of faith-driven transformation and personal renewal.She is also making herself available for podcast interviews and media appearances as the movement expands its reach nationally.Due to increasing demand, Corwin notes that she is currently accepting a limited number of speaking engagements and podcast interviews.Organizations, churches, event coordinators, and media outlets interested in hosting Corwin are encouraged to visit her website for booking information and availability.“My mission is to help people rediscover who they were created to be,” Corwin said. “Every person carries potential, every person carries purpose, and every person has the ability to rise beyond the circumstances they have faced.”Through the I Am Dragonfly initiative, Corwin hopes to continue inspiring individuals across the country to pursue spiritual renewal, embrace transformation, and step boldly into the purpose God has placed on their lives.Additional information about the I Am Dragonfly movement, upcoming speaking engagements, and available resources can be found at iamdragonfly.net.

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