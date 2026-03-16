Disruptive Futures Institute Launches Geopolitics Center as Military Strategy Journals Cite Futurist Spitz’s Research

Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future (World Scientific Publishing) Disrupt With Impact (Roger Spitz, Kogan Page Publishing), Endorsed by 4 Awards Roger Spitz - World's Top 30 Professional Futurists (Global Gurus) Roger Spitz Keynote Talk at the Institute of Directors London Global Convention (November 2024) TV Interview - Roger Spitz Media Tour (London, 2025)

As Military Citations Surge, DFI Bridges Boardrooms and Tactical Edges to Navigate the Metaruption Era’s Collision of Geopolitics, Geotechnology & Geoeconomics

The signals are too noisy to ignore. The mandate for 2026 is paradoxical: we must slow down to build antifragile foundations, yet accelerate our capacity for futures intelligence.” — Roger Spitz, Founding Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the formal launch of the DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy, the Disruptive Futures Institute is scaling its response to a fundamental shift in the global risk landscape: the transition from isolated disruptions to “Metaruptions” - a multidimensional family of systemic, self-reinforcing shocks (and opportunities) that rewrite the nature of global order.

For years, the work of Disruptive Futures Institute Chair Roger Spitz served as the definitive guide for boardrooms and venture capitalists navigating technological shifts. However, as 2026 progresses, the focus has pivoted. The “Three Gs” - Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology - have converged into a single, volatile theater of operations. This shift is validated by an unprecedented surge in citations of Spitz’s research within military strategy journals and national security institutions, signaling that the frameworks once used to navigate market volatility are now being deployed to manage global instability.

“We have moved beyond simple volatility into a state of liminality and multipolarity,” says Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “In this hybrid world, power is fragmenting and consensus is eroding. The ability to navigate instability depends on moving from linear prediction to Anticipatory Governance. Formalizing this expansion through the Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy allows us to equip leaders with the AAA Framework - Antifragile, Anticipatory, and Agility - needed to secure strategic advantage where old rules no longer apply.”

First coined by Roger Spitz in 2019, the Metaruptions framework has evolved over five years from a pioneering foresight tool into the defining lens of 2026 and the rest of the decade, anticipating the collapse of isolated trends and the rise of systemic, self-reinforcing change. What began as a specialized tool for navigating complex uncertainty has now been mainstreamed, shaping cultural discourse and reaching millions through media, keynote addresses, and global thought leadership to explain the interconnected cascades reshaping geoeconomics, technology, society, and culture. As technological breakthroughs, ecological shifts, global asset allocation, and human behaviors amplify each other unpredictably, Spitz’s Metaruptions framework proves prescient and essential - marking the end of the ‘trend’ era and the dawn of a new epoch of systemic disruption.

MILITARY APPLICATION OF ANTIFRAGILITY & AAA FRAMEWORK

The relevance of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s frameworks to national security was recently highlighted in Military Strategy Magazine (MSM). In their analysis of AI and wargaming, U.S. Army War College authors Aaron Blair Wilcox and Chase Metcalf cited Spitz’s Journal of Futures Studies seminal paper on “The Future of Strategic Decision-Making” to warn against the fragility of algorithmic reliance in command-and-control and combat planning.

The authors of Military Strategy Magazine noted that replacing “the anti-fragile human system of mission command with a fragile algorithmic one would be to exchange a system that thrives in war’s true nature for one that thrives only in war’s idealized, data-fied representation.” They further emphasized Spitz’s view on model fragility, stating: “The U.S. Army must promote planning systems and processes that are ‘antifragile’—systems that improve under chaos.”

— Wilcox & Metcalf, Military Strategy Magazine (Winter 2026) citing Spitz’s paper.

Citations:

• Wilcox, Aaron Blair and Metcalf, Chase, “AI Command and Staff—Operational Evidence and Insights from Wargaming,” Military Strategy Magazine, Volume 10, Issue 4, winter 2026, pages 4-10. https://doi.org/10.64148/msm.v10i4.1

• Roger Spitz, “The Future of Strategic Decision-Making,” Journal of Futures Studies, July 26, 2020, https://jfsdigital.org/2020/07/26/the-future-of-strategic-decision-making/



NAVIGATING THE THREE GS AND “INFO-RUPTION”

The DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy focuses on the intersection where technology meets kinetic and economic power. Central to this practice is the concept of “Info-Ruption,” a term coined by Spitz to describe the radical, pervasive change in global data dynamics that weaponizes information and challenges epistemic security.

The DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy’s 2026 mandate focuses on three pillars:

1. Anticipatory Leadership: Deciphering signals in the chaos before they become systemic noise.

2. Grand Strategy for a Decoupled World: Designing resilience for an environment of multipolarization where incompatible worldviews collide.

3. The AAA Operating System: Building institutions that do not merely survive Metaruptions but gain agency through them.

“The importance of epistemic security is now comparable to national security.” - Roger Spitz, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Kogan Page Publishing)

“Washington is the new Silicon Valley,” Spitz concludes. “The signals are too noisy to ignore. The mandate for 2026 is paradoxical: we must slow down to build antifragile foundations, yet accelerate our capacity for futures intelligence.”



CLOUDFLARE TRUST FORWARD SUMMIT KEYNOTE

As geotechnology takes center stage in world events, Roger Spitz will deliver the Featured Keynote at Cloudflare’s Trust Forward Summit this March in San Francisco. The event convenes cybersecurity, AI, and technology leaders to rethink trust in an AI-driven world through rapid innovation, systemic safety, and digital integrity.

Spitz’s keynote coincides with the global technology and cybersecurity community gathering in San Francisco during RSA Conference week, where leaders across industry, infrastructure, and national security examine the resilience of digital systems amid accelerating geopolitical and technological change. Spitz will also be headlining a number of RSA Conference events and hold media interviews that week.

“The trade-off between efficiency and resiliency is a trade-off between fragile and antifragile... This asymmetry means that the fragile suffers a disproportionate amount of downside from shocks.” - Roger Spitz, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Kogan Page Publishing).

Through his AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, and Agility), Roger Spitz provides the cognitive tools for leaders to navigate deep uncertainty - transforming systemic disruption into a catalyst for sustainable value and innovation.



For booking inquiries or to discuss a keynote for your organization:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

###

MEDIA NOTES TO EDITORS

THE 2026 GLOBAL SPEAKING AGENDA: OPERATIONALIZING FUTURES INTELLIGENCE

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes based on his body of work and publications. For 2026 he has unveiled:

1. THE VISIONARY TRILOGY (Signature Flagship Keynotes): Roger’s core collection of three standalone keynotes - The Mindset Shift, The Intelligence Shift, and The Leadership Shift - designed to rewire how we think, decide, and lead in an unpredictable world.

2. THE “FUTURES OF…” FRONTIER SERIES (Critical Frontier Keynotes): From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Roger explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies - redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

3. THE STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES (Deep Dive Special Edition Keynotes & Masterclasses):

• 3.1 The “UNCERTAINTY” Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance: A timely keynote series decoding the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance for global financial stages and boardrooms.

• 3.2 The “INSTABILITY” Special Edition - The Futures of Geopolitics, Global Disorder & Grand Strategy: A critical keynote series operationalizing anticipatory governance amidst power shifts and fragmentation for leadership teams, global boards, and policymakers.

4. “CALL TO IMPACT” GLOBAL TOUR (Roger Spitz’s Award-Winning Book Talks): Based on Roger’s bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, masterclasses, audience Q&A, and exclusive book signings.



THE DFI GEOPOLITICS CENTER FOR GRAND STRATEGY

The DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy equips CEOs, boards, policymakers, and investors to operationalize Anticipatory Governance. The Center provides the Strategic Agility to navigate metaruptions, build Antifragility, and gain Anticipatory Advantage in a fracturing world.

This specialized foresight practice offers both strategic focus and keynotes on Global Disorder and the systemic convergence of the “Three Gs” - Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology:

• Systemic Risk & Global Disorder: Navigating the erosion of consensus and fragmentation of order.

• The Three Gs: Decoding the collision of geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geotechnological forces.

• Grand Strategy: Applying non-linear, asymmetric strategies to thrive in unpredictability.

• Geofinance: Managing capital flows, systemic shocks, and the geopolitics of finance.

• Info-Ruption & Epistemic Security: Protecting information integrity and decision-making agency in the age of AI.

Grand Strategy for a Decoupled World:

The DFI Geopolitics Center applies Roger Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, and Agility) to the futures of Geopolitics & Global Order.

The Disruptive Futures Institute is redefining governance dynamics for an era of systemic disruption.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and global authority on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence, and systemic disruption. As President of Techistential and Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he advises CEOs, institutional investors, and government leaders on anticipating and navigating disruption. Roger is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Foresight Network and a Global Top Voice in Management Leadership (Thinkers360).

His foresight is grounded in a career at the sharpest edge of finance and frontier technology. As Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, Roger led 50+ transactions worth $25 billion, built the bank’s U.S. M&A platform in San Francisco, and launched its European Digital Corporate Finance practices.

Born in South Africa and fluent in English and French, Roger has lived in 10 cities across three continents. Signaling his evolution from an elite advisor into a leading public voice, he reaches millions worldwide through keynotes, media appearances, and executive advisory work.

Ranked as the #1 Futurist Speaker on systemic disruption, strategic foresight and artificial intelligence for 2026 and #15 Global Futurist Professional by Global Gurus, Roger Spitz has delivered over 500 keynotes across 40+ countries.

SELECTED 2024–2026 ROGER SPITZ CITATIONS: MILITARY, SECURITY & INSTITUTIONAL ADOPTION

The following publications provide a representative sample of citations of Roger Spitz’s articles, books, and research, demonstrating the cross-disciplinary adoption of Spitz’s frameworks across military, government, security, cyber, academic, and policy institutions:

• Military Strategy Magazine: “The U.S. Army must promote planning systems and processes that are ‘antifragile’—systems that improve under chaos... [AI] excels in ordered, data-rich environments... However, war is defined by its novelty and its ‘black swan’ events.” (Spitz, 2020) — Wilcox, Aaron Blair and Metcalf, Chase, “AI Command and Staff—Operational Evidence and Insights from Wargaming,” Military Strategy Magazine, Volume 10, Issue 4, winter 2026, pages 4-10. https://doi.org/10.64148/msm.v10i4.1

• U.S. Military Academy at West Point: “One framework Spitz introduces is the “6 i’s” toolkit—Intuition, Inspiration, Imagination, Improvisation, Invention, and the Impossible—as essential for thriving and creating your preferred futures in an uncertain world.” […] “His exploration of systemic disruption, or what he terms “Disruption 3.0,” is particularly insightful, as he points out the significance of the cascading effects of interconnected changes that defy traditional linear thinking.” (Spitz, 2024) — Chris Mayer, Director of Philosophy, United States Military Academy at West Point, Futures Empowered. https://futuresempowered.com/review-of-disrupt-with-impact-achieve-business-success-in-an-unpredictable-world-by-roger-spitz/

• Global Policy - IDOS Policy Brief (Germany): “In view of the radical global changes currently under way (growing importance of China and other actors in the Global South, etc.), which have in turn led to more upheaval in recent years, a ‘metaruption’ (Spitz, 2024) caused by the United States would probably have serious direct and indirect repercussions (functioning of international organisations; pressure to increase the defence budgets of European countries, etc.).” — Stephan Klingebiel & Max-Otto Baumann, “Trump 2.0 in Times of Political Upheaval?”, IDOS Policy Brief No. 24/2024. https://www.idos-research.de/fileadmin/user_upload/pdfs/publikationen/Policy_Brief/2024/PB_24.2024.pdf

• Management Decision Journal: “The successful use of AI at the strategic level is however largely dependent on understanding and mastering the complexities of the strategic decision-making process itself (...Spitz, 2020).” — Roberto Biloslavo, David Edgar, Erhan Aydin, Cagri Bulut, “Artificial intelligence (AI) and strategic planning process within VUCA environments: a research agenda and guidelines”, Management Decision. https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1108/md-10-2023-1944/full/html

• UK National Preparedness Commission (UK): “The term ‘metaruptions’ describes a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions with widespread and self-perpetuating effects.” — From Prediction to Strategic Foresight, National Preparedness Commission (UK). https://nationalpreparednesscommission.uk/news/from-prediction-to-strategic-foresight/

• Global Diplomacy & Policy: “Binary, analogical, and one-dimensional thinking, motivated by deep-rooted convictions, is ineffective in understanding an intrinsically fluid, non-linear, and often ambiguous political environment in which uncertainty prevails (Spitz and Zuin 2022). If the understanding of these phenomena is flawed, the resulting foreign policy decisions might be suboptimal or even disastrous in some cases.” — Eugenio V. Garcia, “Technology for Whom and for What? A Global South View of Tech Diplomacy”. Garcia, E. V.2025. “Technology for Whom and for What? A Global South View of Tech Diplomacy.” Global Policy1–9. https://doi.org/10.1111/1758-5899.70024.

• Trustworthy Military AI Systems: “To this end, this research contributes to existing efforts that are dedicated to building intelligent and adaptive AI-driven decision-making support and to building responsible and trustworthy military AI systems.” — C. Maathuis, “Towards Modelling Military Disadvantage in Military Operations,” 2025 6th International Conference on Computers and Artificial Intelligence Technology (CAIT), Huizhou, China, 2025, pp. 640-645, doi: 10.1109/CAIT68620.2025.11424866. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11424866

• Cyber Risk Management: “In this sense, this paper introduces a conceptual and practical model of cyber risk management called RAFA (Resilience, Antifragility, Flexibility and Anticipation) that allows developing a vigilant and active position of organizations as a way to propose alternatives to mobilize the efforts of the organization before the inevitability of failure, making it more resistant to attacks, creating incomplete maps of the reality and challenges of adversaries, and ways to move forward even before the materialization of adverse events.” — Cano M, Jeimy J. "RAFA Model. Rethinking Cyber Risk Management in Organizations." International Conference on Global Security, Safety, and Sustainability. Cham: Springer Nature Switzerland, 2023. https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-47594-8_12

• Governance & Tipping Points: “Converging tipping points across economic, environmental, technological, and political domains generate cascading and often unpredictable effects, complicating the governance of complex systems (Spitz & Zuin, 2022.” — Dal Prá, G., Balzer, J., Aldrich, D., Schiffling, S., Morgan, K., Baldus, J., ... & Talebian, S. (2025). Governance Under Fallout: Anticipating and Navigating the 2nd Order Impacts of a Nuclear Strike.

• Government Foresight: “The depth of Spitz’s thinking (Spitz, 2024) shines through his discussion of tools like horizon scanning, anticipatory governance, and the 6 i’s framework (intuition, inspiration, imagination, improvisation, invention, and impossible).” — Dimitris Dimitriadis, Member Researcher at Special Secretariat for Strategic Foresight, Presidency of the Greek Government.

Sample Roger Spitz Citations:

• Spitz, R. “Why shifting from prediction to foresight can help us plan for future disruption”. World Economic Forum, May 3, 2024, available at https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2024/05/prediction-foresight-planning-future-disruption/

• Spitz, R. “The Future of Strategic Decision-Making”. Journal of Futures Studies, July 26, 2020, available at https://jfsdigital.org/2020/07/26/the-future-of-strategic-decision-making/

• Spitz, R. The AAA Framework: Responsible Leadership for Sustainable Futures. In M. Stephens. R. Awamleh, and F. Sicre, Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future. World Scientific Publishing: Singapore, 2025.

• Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

• Spitz, R., and Zuin, L. The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption: Volume II. Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty. Disruptive Futures Institute: San Francisco, 2022.

• Spitz, R., and Zuin, L. The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption: Volume I. Reframing and Navigating Disruption. Disruptive Futures Institute: San Francisco, 2022.





ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026 | Global Futurist & #1 Keynote Speaker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.