'The Basalt Door: Utah to Eden' by Donald Paul Brown Jr. Now Available on Amazon

The Basalt Door: Utah to Eden An adventure of friendship, survival, and ancient secrets. Four friends uncover a mysterious portal that leads them to a world of danger and discovery, testing their courage and loyalty. Author of The Basalt Door: Utah to Eden, Donald Paul Brown Jr. blends mystery, speculative science, and human emotion into a gripping adventure that explores the bonds of friendship and the power of self-discovery.

Adventure and mystery collide as four friends uncover a hidden basalt gateway leading to a dangerous primordial world in Donald Paul Brown Jr.’s new novel.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donald Paul Brown Jr. announces the official Amazon release of his adventure novel, The Basalt Door: Utah to Eden , a high-concept work of speculative fiction that blends friendship, ancient mysteries, and survival in a primordial world.Now available on Amazon in both print and digital formats, The Basalt Door: Utah to Eden invites readers into a cinematic journey where four friends uncover a mysterious basalt slab hidden in a basement cellar, opening a gateway to a dangerous ancient realm. What follows is a gripping survival epic filled with engineered creatures, giant predators, geothermal tunnels, and the imposing Builder-Kings.Why This Story Stands ApartThe Basalt Door: Utah to Eden blends speculative concepts with grounded human reactions, creating a narrative that feels immediate and visual. The novel appeals to readers who value discovery, uncertainty, and emotionally driven stakes over familiar genre formulas.About the AuthorDonald Paul Brown Jr. draws inspiration from ancient history, speculative science, and unexplained phenomena. His work explores the intersection of hidden knowledge and human resilience. The novel is dedicated to his wife, Jackie, whose support played a central role in bringing the project to completion.AvailabilityThe Basalt Door: Utah to Eden is available now on Amazon in paperback, Hardcover and digital formats.For media inquiries:

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