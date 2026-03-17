Phifer and Company Releases 2026 Communications & Marketing Salary Guide

New data from Phifer & Company reveals 2026 salary trends shaping Communications, Marketing, Branding, and Corporate Affairs leadership roles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phifer & Company , a leading executive search and advisory firm specializing in Marketing, Communications, Branding, and Corporate Affairs leadership, today announced the release of its 2026 Communications, Marketing & Branding Salary Guide. The report provides a comprehensive look at compensation trends across the industry, offering clarity for both employers and senior‑level talent navigating a rapidly evolving market.The full guide is available here:“As companies continue to redefine the role of Communications and Marketing in driving reputation, growth, and organizational clarity, compensation has shifted accordingly,” said Brian Phifer , CEO of Phifer & Company. “This year’s guide reflects the increasing strategic importance of these functions — and the premium placed on leaders who can operate across brand, narrative, and business impact.”The 2026 Salary Guide outlines compensation ranges across key leadership roles, including:• Chief Communications Officer (CCO)• Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)• Chief Brand Officer (CBO)• SVP/VP of Communications• SVP/VP of Marketing• Head of Brand• Corporate Affairs leadership• Integrated Marketing & Communications rolesThe report also highlights several emerging trends shaping the talent landscape:• Increased demand for hybrid CCO/CMO leaders who can unify brand, reputation, and growth• Premium compensation for executives with crisis, corporate affairs, and global communications experience• Rising salaries in brand strategy and integrated marketing, driven by organizational restructuring• Greater emphasis on data‑driven storytelling and audience strategy• Expanded scope for Communications leaders, including internal communications, employer brand, and social impact“With the market shifting so quickly, both companies and candidates need clarity,” Phifer added. “Our goal with this guide is to provide a grounded, data‑driven view of where compensation is heading — and what organizations should expect when competing for top talent.”Phifer & Company has spent more than 28 years advising global brands, high‑growth companies, and senior leaders across Marketing, Communications, Branding, and Corporate Affairs. The firm’s insights are informed by real‑time search data, compensation benchmarking, and deep industry expertise.For more information or to request a consultation, visit www.phifercompany.com

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