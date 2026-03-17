Joseph Cartright Earns Five Global Image Awards Nominations in Addition to Seven NAHA Nominations
Collaborations with Leading Hair Artists Brayden Pelletier, Anakin Chan, Jamal Edmonds, Jackie Litscher, and Ruth Roche Recognized on the Global Stage
Cartright’s five nominations recognize collaborative collections created with some of the industry’s most respected hair artists.
The nominated projects include work with:
• Brayden Pelletier of Redken
• Anakin Chan of Bubbles Salon
• Jamal Edmonds of Redken
• Jackie Litscher of Redken
• Ruth Roche of Redken
Presented during the annual America's Beauty Show and produced by Cosmetologists Chicago, the Global Image Awards celebrate exceptional creativity and innovation in hair design and professional beauty imagery from artists around the world.
As Photographer and Creative Director, Cartright collaborates closely with each artist to translate their sculptural hair design, texture, and technical precision into competition-level imagery crafted for international judging.
“My focus is team collaboration, to lend my creative "bend" to help elevate the hair artist’s vision while preserving the integrity of their work,” said Cartright. “These nominations represent the alignment of extraordinary hair artistry and disciplined visual storytelling.”
For each nominated collection, Cartright directed the full visual development of the project, including:
Concept development aligned with the artist’s creative intent
Narrative and mood architecture supporting the collection story
Precision lighting designed to reveal texture, craftsmanship, and structure
Creative team leadership to maintain cohesion and visual clarity
Final image curation optimized for competitive presentation
Working from his studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Cartright has become a sought-after creative partner for top artists pursuing national and international recognition. His signature approach blends cinematic lighting, editorial fashion sensibility, and concept-driven storytelling to transform technical hair design into powerful visual narratives.
In addition to his latest award nominations, Cartright recently launched Winnaha.com, a first-of-its-kind competition intelligence platform dedicated exclusively to helping hair artists strategically compete and win career-defining industry awards.
Unlike traditional education models that focus primarily on technique, Winnaha.com centers on competitive positioning — teaching artists how to conceptualize, direct, produce, and present collections at award-caliber standards. The platform provides insight into creative direction, submission strategy, judging psychology, and the visual precision required to rise above thousands of entries.
Built from firsthand experience working with award-nominated collections, Winnaha.com represents a new category of professional education focused specifically on competition mastery.
“Competitions have the power to transform careers,” Cartright added. “When artists combine technical mastery with intentional visual storytelling, the work moves from strong to unforgettable.”
Winners of the 2026 Global Image Awards will be announced during America’s Beauty Show, one of the largest professional beauty events in North America.
Media & Interview Availability
Joseph Cartright is available for:
Podcast interviews on creative collaboration and competition strategy
Magazine and digital editorial features
Commentary on award-level beauty imagery and visual storytelling
Discussions on launching Winnaha.com and competition-focused education
Speaking engagements and industry panels
Media inquiries and booking requests: press@cartright.com
Images: copyright Joseph Cartright Photography 2026
Jackie Litscher • Hair Artist • REDKEN Educator
Brayden Pelletier • Hair Artist • REDKEN Director of Artistic Development
Jamal Edmonds • Hair Artist • REDKEN Global Artistic Ambassador
Website • Jackie Litscher • Hair Artist • REDKEN Educator
About Joseph Cartright (cartright.com)
Joseph Cartright is a Brooklyn-based Photographer and Creative Director specializing in award-caliber beauty and hair imagery. With seven NAHA nominations and five Global Image Awards nominations, he collaborates with leading artists to produce collections recognized on national and international stages. Through Winnaha.com, he is redefining how hair professionals prepare for competition by providing strategic guidance on creating, positioning, and presenting award-winning work.
Edwin Altemar Perez
Cartright Studios
+1 212-365-0838
press@cartright.com
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