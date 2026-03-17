Joseph Cartright Earns Five Global Image Awards Nominations in Addition to Seven NAHA Nominations

Jackie Litscher Global Image Awards 2026 Finalist - Collaboration with Joseph Cartright Brayden Pelletier Global Image Awards 2026 Finalist - Collaboration with Joseph Cartright Jamal Edmonds Global Image Awards 2026 Finalist - Collaboration with Joseph Cartright

Collaborations with Leading Hair Artists Brayden Pelletier, Anakin Chan, Jamal Edmonds, Jackie Litscher, and Ruth Roche Recognized on the Global Stage

Great hairstylists master craft. Great hair artists master vision. Competition is the bridge between the two.” — Joseph Cartright

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographer and Creative Director Joseph Cartright has received five nominations at the Global Image Awards, adding to his seven nominations at the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) and further establishing his role as a leading visual collaborator in award-level artistry.Cartright’s five nominations recognize collaborative collections created with some of the industry’s most respected hair artists.The nominated projects include work with:• Brayden Pelletier of Redken• Anakin Chan of Bubbles Salon• Jamal Edmonds of Redken• Jackie Litscher of Redken• Ruth Roche of RedkenPresented during the annual America's Beauty Show and produced by Cosmetologists Chicago, the Global Image Awards celebrate exceptional creativity and innovation in hair design and professional beauty imagery from artists around the world.As Photographer and Creative Director, Cartright collaborates closely with each artist to translate their sculptural hair design, texture, and technical precision into competition-level imagery crafted for international judging.“My focus is team collaboration, to lend my creative "bend" to help elevate the hair artist’s vision while preserving the integrity of their work,” said Cartright. “These nominations represent the alignment of extraordinary hair artistry and disciplined visual storytelling.”For each nominated collection, Cartright directed the full visual development of the project, including:Concept development aligned with the artist’s creative intentNarrative and mood architecture supporting the collection storyPrecision lighting designed to reveal texture, craftsmanship, and structureCreative team leadership to maintain cohesion and visual clarityFinal image curation optimized for competitive presentationWorking from his studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Cartright has become a sought-after creative partner for top artists pursuing national and international recognition. His signature approach blends cinematic lighting, editorial fashion sensibility, and concept-driven storytelling to transform technical hair design into powerful visual narratives.In addition to his latest award nominations, Cartright recently launched Winnaha.com , a first-of-its-kind competition intelligence platform dedicated exclusively to helping hair artists strategically compete and win career-defining industry awards.Unlike traditional education models that focus primarily on technique, Winnaha.com centers on competitive positioning — teaching artists how to conceptualize, direct, produce, and present collections at award-caliber standards. The platform provides insight into creative direction, submission strategy, judging psychology, and the visual precision required to rise above thousands of entries.Built from firsthand experience working with award-nominated collections, Winnaha.com represents a new category of professional education focused specifically on competition mastery.“Competitions have the power to transform careers,” Cartright added. “When artists combine technical mastery with intentional visual storytelling, the work moves from strong to unforgettable.”Winners of the 2026 Global Image Awards will be announced during America’s Beauty Show, one of the largest professional beauty events in North America.Media & Interview AvailabilityJoseph Cartright is available for:Podcast interviews on creative collaboration and competition strategyMagazine and digital editorial featuresCommentary on award-level beauty imagery and visual storytellingDiscussions on launching Winnaha.com and competition-focused educationSpeaking engagements and industry panelsMedia inquiries and booking requests: press@cartright.comImages: copyright Joseph Cartright Photography 2026Jackie Litscher • Hair Artist • REDKEN EducatorBrayden Pelletier • Hair Artist • REDKEN Director of Artistic DevelopmentJamal Edmonds • Hair Artist • REDKEN Global Artistic AmbassadorWebsite • Jackie Litscher • Hair Artist • REDKEN EducatorAbout Joseph Cartright (cartright.com) Joseph Cartright is a Brooklyn-based Photographer and Creative Director specializing in award-caliber beauty and hair imagery. With seven NAHA nominations and five Global Image Awards nominations, he collaborates with leading artists to produce collections recognized on national and international stages. Through Winnaha.com, he is redefining how hair professionals prepare for competition by providing strategic guidance on creating, positioning, and presenting award-winning work.

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