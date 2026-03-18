Apogee Professionals Launches to Provide Comprehensive Wealth and Life Advisory Services for Athletes and Their Families

Former Collegiate and Professional Athletes Launch Specialized Firm Offering "Play with Heart. Rest with Confidence.” Approach to Athlete Financial Protection

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apogee Professionals , a new wealth management firm specializing in serving professional athletes and their families, officially launches today. Founded by a team of former collegiate and professional athletes with over 75 years of combined financial services experience, Apogee Professionals addresses a perceived need for more coordinated financial guidance for athletes navigating the complexities of sudden wealth and the unique pressures of professional sports careers.Apogee Professionals was founded after Managing Partners Robert Vona and Pratik Patel witnessed firsthand the rapid rise of a star athlete and the complexity that comes with that momentum. It became clear that traditional wealth management alone is not enough for athletes and their families navigating high-stakes careers, compressed timelines, and life-changing financial decisions.That experience helped shape Apogee’s mission: supporting the details, decisions, and complexities behind the scenes so families can move forward with clarity. Athletes need a coordinated team that understands the unique challenges of their careers and provides guidance beyond investment management — from planning and protection to long-term decision-making.What sets Apogee apart is a strong emphasis on education. Financial decisions made without understanding can be costly, and greater understanding can help clients make more informed decisions. Apogee prioritizes teaching clients how their financial plan works, why decisions matter, and how today’s choices impact future outcomes — empowering them to move forward informed, prepared, and in control.THE APOGEE DIFFERENCE: "Play with Heart. Rest with Confidence"Unlike traditional wealth management firms that focus solely on investments, Apogee Professionals provides a suite of services tailored specifically for athletes and their families across three distinct life stages:● For Parents: Years of carpools, road trips, and nights in the stands have led to this moment. The draft is real, and so are the risks. Apogee helps parents navigate these important decisions through Protection Packages (insurance reviews, disability coverage, legal coordination), Household Management (guidance on budgeting and family balance planning), Tax & Trust Services (coordinating with your tax and legal professionals on multigenerational planning), and Concierge Reporting (simple dashboards and proactive updates).● For Aspiring Athletes: The draft buzz, signing bonus, and spotlight bring excitement and new pressures. Apogee offers Lifestyle Launch Packages (guidance on signing bonuses, cars, homes, and first-time financial structure), with Protection Packages (guidance on insurance, injury coverage, early legal coordination), Family Bridge Support (clear communication between athletes, parents and advisors), and Cash Flow Coaching (sports-style financial training).● For Emerging Professionals: Past the rookie grind, real life begins to hit. Apogee helps emerging pros gain control through Career Endurance Plans (working with your tax advisor on tax strategy, reinvestment, off-season structure), Investment Playbooks (smart, accessible investing built for long-term wins), Lifestyle Management (budgeting systems that protect freedom while building stability), and guidance through family and financial transitions as your career matures."After spending decades in this industry and playing competitive baseball myself, I've seen what happens when athletes don't have the right structure in place,” said Robert Vona, Managing Partner at Apogee Professionals. “Athletes need more than investment advice. They need a partner who understands that a career can end in one play, that family dynamics around money are complex, and that the decisions made today will echo for generations. At Apogee, we're here to be a good teammate. We help coordinate key financial planning decisions with the support of a broader advisor team, so athletes can focus on performance, knowing their financial life is in good hands."A TEAM BUILT FOR ATHLETESThe Apogee team brings deep and relevant expertise and genuine understanding of athletic careers:● Robert Vona, Managing Partner, spent his early career playing competitive baseball before building over three decades of financial services experience at New York Life, AIG, Bank of America, and Citi/Smith Barney. He holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary(AIF) designation and brings steady leadership and strategic insight to every client relationship.● Pratik Patel, Managing Partner, combines experience from UBS, MassMutual, and strategic roles within high-growth organizations with firsthand knowledge of the athletic journey. Known for making complex concepts approachable and bringing perspective—often with humor—into every conversation, Pratik focuses on ensuring athletes and families have the structure and confidence they need.● Samantha Vona brings deep expertise in building collaborative financial models designed to simplify complex decisions. Known for her warmth, patience, and ability to put people at ease, Sam focuses on helping families turn today's success into long-term security and legacy.● Glenn Crawford earned his degree from Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business while competing on ASU's undefeated Fiesta Bowl championship football team (later inducted into ASU Athletics Hall of Fame). With nearly 15 years in financial services and experience founding a national IT consulting firm, Glenn brings entrepreneurial insight and athletic discipline to wealth preservation strategies.Making Wealth Management More Accessible to Young AthletesThe sports industry has long lacked accessible, trustworthy resources for emerging athletes. Current options typically fall into two categories: traditional RIAs with high wealth minimums that exclude younger players, or celebrity-focused conglomerates where athletes become just another number. Apogee Professionals focuses its practice on serving professional athletes from the beginning of their careers through retirement."Young athletes and their families are navigating complex financial decisions without proper guidance,” said Pratik Patel, Managing Director at Apogee Professionals. “Traditional wealth advisors and celebrity-focused conglomerates aren't focused on the unique educational needs of these athletes. These individuals need someone who understands their journey and can support them along the way."FREE RESOURCE HUB COMING SOONIn addition to its financial advisory services, Apogee Professionals is developing a free resource hub providing financial literacy tools and guidance for athletes at all levels, from youth leagues to collegiate programs to professional careers. This resource hub reflects the firm's commitment to helping young athletes protect themselves and make informed decisions.ABOUT APOGEE PROFESSIONALSApogee Professionals is a wealth management firm dedicated exclusively to serving professional athletes and their families. Based in La Jolla, California, Apogee provides financial planning, family wealth strategies, protection and risk mitigation, and cash management through career transitions. The firm's approach means they coordinate many of the complex behind-the-scenes details so athletes can stay focused on performance and families can move forward with confidence.Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Apogee Professionals is not a subsidiary or affiliate of MML Investors Services, LLC or its affiliated companies. Supervisory Office: 4900 N Scottsdale Road Suite 4000 Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 (480) 638-2100. CRN202903-10600683MEDIA CONTACTLeigh Daniels, PR for Apogee Professionalsleigh@impactcollective.us

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