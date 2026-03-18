Physician-Led AI Health Coach Platform Aims to Transform Community-Based Healthcare Delivery

IEFMC Riverside County Medical Association

Affordable, integrated solution designed to improve patient outcomes, reduce administrative burden, and sustain small-to-mid-size medical practices

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inland Empire Foundation for Medical Care (IEFMC), in collaboration with leading healthcare and technology partners Amazon Web Services (AWS) and 2Cimple, today announced the launch of its AI Health Coach, a physician-designed, practice-centric artificial intelligence platform created to address the mounting operational and clinical challenges facing community-based medical practices.Developed in partnership with AWS and 2Cimple, AI Health Coach is an affordable, scalable, and fully integrated agentic platform that supports both patient care and practice operations through intelligent automation, multilingual communication, and longitudinal health coaching.Rather than deploying multiple disconnected tools, AI Health Coach uses a single, integrated agentic platform built on Amazon Bedrock, Nova, Amazon Connect, and customized technologically by 2Cimple, an AWS partner and leading developer of intelligent personalization and sustainability platforms within the tech industry.Unlike many technology deployments, IEFMC’s approach begins with practice education and workflow redesign. Each participating practice participates in structured training, interdisciplinary workflow design, data curation, and iterative deployment to ensure safe, effective, and sustainable AI integration.Addressing a System Under StrainCommunity practices across the country are facing rising administrative demands, staff burnout, escalating overhead costs and increasing financial risk. At the same time, patients struggle with limited access to care, low health literacy, fragmented services, and numerous social determinants of health barriers.These combined pressures contribute to avoidable emergency department visits, hospital admissions and readmissions, medical errors, and widening health disparities—threatening the viability of local healthcare delivery.A Physician-Led SolutionAI Health Coach was created through a collaborative initiative involving physicians and healthcare leaders who identified major barriers to AI adoption, including cost, complexity, privacy concerns, and disconnected technologies. “Community practices are the backbone of healthcare delivery, yet many are struggling to survive,” said Barry Bittman, MD, Chief Population Health and Strategy Officer at IEFMC. “This solution was designed by physicians, for physicians, to provide practical, affordable tools that improve patient care while reducing administrative burden.”Core CapabilitiesThe AI Health Coach provides a unified, multimodal platform with capabilities that include:• AI-enabled call center and nurse hotline• Smart scheduling and patient verification• Referral and authorization follow-up• Post-discharge outreach and care coordination• Quality improvement and care-gap closure• Hybrid AI-to-human escalation• Longitudinal, personalized health coachingThe system delivers 24/7 multilingual access to physician-curated health information and integrates with health plans and regional health information exchanges.Comprehensive Implementation ModelUnlike many technology deployments, IEFMC’s approach begins with practice education and workflow redesign. Each practice participates in a structured training and workflow-design program that includes:• Physician and staff AI education• Interdisciplinary workflow design• Data source curation• Hybrid human-AI process orchestration• Guardrail and escalation planning• Iterative deployment, testing, and refinementThis step-by-step model ensures safe, effective, and sustainable AI adoption tailored to each practice’s needs.Strategic PartnershipsThe initiative brings together a broad ecosystem of healthcare and technology partners, including AWS, 2Cimple, Manifest MedEx, the Riverside County Medical Association (RCMA) and the Inland Empire Foundation for Medical Care. Together, these organizations aim to create a secure, enterprise-grade AI infrastructure that supports community practices and improves patient outcomes across the region.A Path Forward for Community HealthcareBy combining physician-guided design, enterprise-grade technology, and an integrated implementation model, AI Health Coach seeks to:• Improve patient access and engagement• Reduce administrative workload and burnout• Close quality gaps and enhance outcomes• Lower avoidable healthcare costs• Sustain the viability of community-based practices“AI should level the playing field for community practices, not widen the gap,” said Dolores Green, CEO, RCMA and IEFMC. “Our goal is to help these practices survive and thrive while delivering better care for the populations they serve.”________________________________________About the Inland Empire Foundation for Medical Care (IEFMC)The Inland Empire Foundation for Medical Care is a physician-led organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, access, and outcomes across Southern California through population health initiatives, practice transformation, and innovative care delivery models.________________________________________

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