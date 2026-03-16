Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on March 24, April 7, 8 and 9 and June 9, 2026

MARYLAND, March 16 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 13, 2026

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

March 24, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 23 at 2 p.m.

April 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

April 8, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

April 9, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 3 at 12 p.m.

Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Operating Budgets - Public hearings will be held on the listed dates above on the proposed FY27 Operating Budgets and FY27-32 Public Services Program and Fiscal Policy for the following: Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, WSSCWater and Montgomery County Public Schools. Reference copies of the recommended FY27 County Government Operating Budget are available on March 14, 2026, on the Office of Management and Budget’s website or by calling 240-777-2800. Other agency budgets are available from the individual agencies and their websites. The Council encourages comments on both spending and revenue issues.

June 9, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 8 at 2 p.m.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Montgomery County Council provides reasonable accommodations to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to testify at public hearings. Email [email protected] or call the public hearing line (240-777-7803) at least five business days prior to the public hearing date to request an ADA accommodation (MD Relay - Dial 711 or 800-201-7165).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.