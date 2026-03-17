Operative Experience Announces TCCS Tier 3 Pro - an All-New Trauma Care Simulator for TCCC Tier 3 Training

TCCS Tier 3 Pro Simulator

A Gamechanger for the Industry, TCCS Tier 3 Pro Delivers the Latest High-Fidelity Military Medical Training at an Affordable Price Point

Innovation is in our DNA. If we hadn’t done the work in the last three to five years, developing a solid and proven common platform for our simulators, we would not be able to pull this off.” — Lou Oberndorf, Chairman and CEO

ABERDEEN, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operative Experience Inc. (OEI), a leader in military and civilian medical training simulation, today announced the launch of the TCCS Tier 3 Pro —a breakthrough trauma simulator designed to meet the growing demand for cost-effective, high-quality medical training tools. TCCS Tier 3 Pro will be available for order beginning this month and marks the first product of its kind on the market.The TCCS Tier 3 Pro was built in direct response to increasing pressure on U.S. military and international budgets, as well as expanded training mandates. In 2022, the Department of Defense instituted the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) program—an evidence-based, military-wide medical training requirement structured across four tiers of increasing skill. Built on OEI’s proven core simulator technology, TCCS Tier 3 Pro is a high-fidelity medical patient simulator available in anatomically accurate male and female configurations, specifically engineered to support Combat Medic and Corpsman training at the Tier 3 level, while also serving as a comprehensive training tool across all TCCC tiers.“We realize that there is a growing demand for more capability for less cost,” said Lou Oberndorf, Chairman and CEO of OEI . “Innovation is in our DNA. If we hadn’t done the work in the last three to five years, developing a solid and proven common platform for our simulators, we would not be able to pull this off.”The Navy and Marine Corps were among the strongest advocates for this type of product. “The Navy and Marine Corps have been the most vocal in calling for this need of a Tier 3 capable simulator at a more affordable cost,” said RJ Galgana HMCM(FMF), USN (Ret.), Director of Business Development for USN and USMC at OEI. The company worked closely with military service branches to ensure that the new simulator directly addresses real-world training gaps.The key to delivering advanced capability at a lower price point lies in OEI’s platform architecture. According to Carlos Moreno, OEI’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, the training capabilities of the TCCS Tier 3 Pro are embedded in the technology—not the shell. By using a rugged, purpose-built chassis suited to the physical demands of Tier 3 training scenarios, OEI was able to reduce costs without sacrificing the performance or durability its customers expect.The TCCS Tier 3 Pro is the culmination of years of foundational investment. OEI’s platform of trauma care simulators has earned global recognition, including the PCCS Pro Female—the first high-fidelity female trauma simulator and the only one field-tested and accredited by the U.S. Army. Because U.S. military medical programs are recognized as the global gold standard, demand for OEI products extends well beyond domestic borders. International partners increasingly align their training protocols with U.S. standards, amplifying the global impact of each OEI product launch.“OEI is a leader in this industry, and we are bringing this new product to provide additional solutions for training that our customers have been asking for,” said Paul Bernal, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. “With products at various price points and capability thresholds, OEI’s portfolio offers robust options for client needs and budgets.”The TCCS Tier 3 Pro is designed with broad applicability in mind. While it is purpose-built for Tier 3 medic and corpsman training, OEI notes that all service members are required to complete Tier 1 TCCC training, meaning the simulator has potential utility across the full spectrum of military personnel, representing a significant, scalable opportunity for training commands worldwide.

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