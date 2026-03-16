Montgomery County Council Meets on March 17 to Review the Fiscal Year 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program

MARYLAND, March 16 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 16, 2026

Also on March 17: Votes expected on zoning measures to expedite the approval process for Biohealth Priority Campuses and mixed income housing communities

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, March 17 at 9:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Evan Glass recognizing National Theatre Day.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

District Council Session

Action - Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-03, Biohealth Priority Campus – Eligibility

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-03, Biohealth Priority Campus – Eligibility, which would amend the definition of a Biohealth Priority Campus, lowering the threshold to qualify for that use. The intent of the proposed amendments is to allow more projects to go through the expedited approval plan process.

ZTA 26-03 would reduce the minimum square footage requirement of new space to be constructed from 150,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet and allow repurposing from an existing office and professional building. ZTA 26-03 would also reduce the minimum square footage requirement for new space to be added to an existing building or group of buildings from 50,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

The lead sponsor of ZTA 26-03 is Councilmember Andrew Friedson. Council President Natali Fani-González, Councilmember Dawn Luedtke, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Shebra Evans, Kate Stewart and Will Jawando are cosponsors of ZTA 26-03.

The Council’s Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee recommends approval with an amendment to update outdated cross-references.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-04, Mixed-Income Housing Community – Eligibility

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on ZTA 26-04, Mixed-Income Housing Community – Eligibility, which would amend the definition of a mixed-income housing community, lowering the threshold to qualify for that use. The intent of the proposed amendments is to allow more projects to go through the expedited approval plan process.

ZTA 26-04 would eliminate the 150,000 square foot minimum requirement for a mixed-income housing community. It would also increase the minimum number of dwelling units from 30 units to 50 units. These changes will allow smaller projects to qualify, while maintaining a minimum project size that guarantees affordable units.

ZTA 26-04 would also allow four percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Previously, only nine percent of LIHTC projects were eligible.

The lead sponsors of ZTA 26-04 are Councilmembers Friedson and Laurie-Anne Sayles. Councilmember Luedtke, Council President Fani-González, Council Vice President Balcombe and Councilmember Evans are cosponsors of ZTA 26-04.

The Council’s PHP Committee recommends approval with an amendment to update outdated cross-references.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP)

Transportation (Highway Maintenance, Traffic Improvements, Bridges, Parking, Roads, and Pedestrian Facilities and Bikeways)

Review: The Council will review six of the seven subcategories in the FY27-32 CIP for transportation projects, including highway maintenance, traffic improvements, bridges, parking, roads, and pedestrian facilities and bikeways. The County Executive’s recommendation includes more than $2.2 billion for the transportation category within the six-year period of the FY27-32 CIP. Additional details about the Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee recommendations are available in the Council staff report.

Conservation of Natural Resources - Storm Drains

Review: The Council will review the more than $61.9 million recommended FY27-32 CIP for Storm Drains, which represents an increase of more than $27 million, or 77.9 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. This CIP includes funding for storm drainage assistance requests initiated by private citizens and public agencies, repair of existing storm drain outfalls into stream valleys, storm drain projects or spot repair costing less than $500,000, and a federal grant for the study of the River Falls neighborhood storm drain system.

Conservation of Natural Resources - Stormwater Management

Review: The Council will review the more than $244 million FY27-32 CIP for Stormwater Management, which represents an increase of $6.1 million, or 2.6 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. Most of the ongoing work funded by the CIP is intended to meet the impervious area retrofit requirement in the County’s current National Pollution Discharge Elimination System Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit.

Recycling and Resource Management

Review: The Council will review the more than $38.4 million FY27-32 CIP for Recycling and Resource Management, which represents a decrease of more than $39.4 million, or 50 percent, when compared to the approved FY25-30 CIP.

Revenue Authority

Review: The Council will review the more than $11.7 million FY27-32 CIP for the Revenue Authority, which represents a decrease of nearly $52,000, or less than half of one percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The cost decrease is due to projects being completed since the previously approved CIP and no longer requiring funding in the FY25-30 period.

Community Development and Housing

Review: The Council will review the more than $6.3 million FY27-32 CIP for Community Development, which represents a decrease of $2.1 million, or 25.3 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. In addition, the Council will review the $160 million FY27-32 CIP for Housing, which represents a decrease of $172 million, or 51.8 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The reduction is due to significant one-time funding being expended in prior years.

Culture and Recreation - Public Libraries

Review: The Council will review the recommended $82.9 million FY27-32 CIP for Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL). This represents an increase of $8.2 million, or 10.9 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The cost increase is primarily due to a new cost estimate for the design and construction of the Clarksburg Library and the addition of a project to design and construct a new Shady Grove West Library.

General Government - Economic Development

Review: The Council will review the County Executive’s recommendation for one new and two ongoing economic development projects in the FY27-32 CIP for Economic Development. The recommendation for the new Institute for Health Computing Project includes $50 million in funding over the six-year period. In addition, the recommendation includes more than $9.8 million for the ongoing North Bethesda Metro Station Area Redevelopment Infrastructure Project over the six-year period. The recommendation also includes $9 million for the ongoing White Oak Science Gateway Redevelopment Project.

Judicial Security Improvements

Review: The Council will review the $98,000 FY27-32 CIP for Judicial Security Improvements, which represents a decrease of more than $1.4 million, or 93 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. This project is expected to be completed in FY27 and the recommended CIP includes funding for phase two of the project.

Police

Review: The Council will review the more than $52.6 million recommended FY27-32 CIP for the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), which represents an increase of more than $17.9 million, or 51.8 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The change is primarily due to the addition of the new 4th District Police Station and Park Police Headquarters project, which includes a recommended $40 million in funding over the six-year period.

Correction and Rehabilitation

Review: The Council will review the more than $105 million FY27-32 CIP for the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DOCR), which represents an increase of $92.9 million, or 13.9 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The CIP includes two projects: the Justice Center Project and the Montgomery County Correctional Facility Refresh Project.

WSSC Water

Review: The Council will review the more than $4.8 billion FY27-32 CIP for WSSC Water, which represents a decrease of more than $46.4 million, or one percent, when compared to the approved FY26-31 CIP. Under Maryland Public Utilities Code, WSSC Water must prepare and submit a six-year CIP proposal to the County Executive and County Councils of Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties by Oct. 1 of each year. Unlike other County agency CIP proposals that are reviewed biennially, Montgomery County reviews the WSSC Water CIP every year.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, March 17, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Resolution to approve Executive Order #208-25, Disposition of County Property: Wheaton Maryland National Park and Planning Commission Headquarters Retail

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a resolution to approve Executive Order #208-25, which declares that a portion of County-owned property at 2425 Reedie Dr. in Wheaton is no longer needed for public use. When this building, also known as the Wheaton Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) Headquarters, was completed in 2020, the ground floor retail space was delivered as an unfurnished shell with the intent of leasing the space to a retail tenant.

The County now intends to dispose of the approximately 8,589 square feet of retail space to the Silver Branch Brewing Company through a long-term sublease for an initial term of 12 years with two five-year options to extend. The minimum base rent charged under this sublease will be $35 per square foot net of certain utilities for the premises. The County will also provide a construction allowance equal to $440 per square foot or more than $3.7 million, consistent with and appropriated under the Wheaton M-NCPPC Headquarters Retail CIP Project.

Legislative Session

Bill 15-26, Taxation - Property Tax Credits - Habitat for Humanity Rehabilitations

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Andrew Friedson will introduce Bill 15-26, Taxation – Property Tax Credits – Habitat for Humanity Rehabilitations, which would create a tax credit for properties owned by Habitat for Humanity with the purpose of rehabilitating and transferring to a new owner in the near future.

In 2010, the Maryland General Assembly authorized a tax credit for certain properties owned by Habitat for Humanity entities intended for rehabilitation and conveyance. In 2011, the Maryland General Assembly expanded the authorization to include properties being developed for the same purpose. Bill 15-26 implements the tax credit in Montgomery County.

Bill 15-26 would mandate, beginning in the tax year of July 1, 2027, a 100 percent tax credit for all properties intended to be relinquished in the near future; used for development, rehabilitation, and transfer to a private owner; and owned by Humanity Metro Maryland, Inc., an entity wholly owned by Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland, Inc., or another Habitat for Humanity affiliate operating in Montgomery County. The bill establishes an application process for the tax credit and requires an annual report from entities granted the tax credit. The bill further clarifies that the credit is only for the period in which a property meets the eligibility requirements.

Council President Fani-González, Councilmembers Luedtke and Stewart, Council Vice President Balcombe, and Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Evans, and Sayles are cosponsors of Bill 15-26.

Expedited Bill 16-26, Consumer Protection - Amendments (Financial Exploitation Protection Act)

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Stewart will introduce Expedited Bill 16-26, Consumer Protection – Amendments, or the Financial Exploitation Protection Act, which intends to provide protection from financial exploitation for vulnerable adults and individuals who are at least 68 years old. Bill 16-26 would permit the Office of Consumer Protection to operate a voluntary mediation program; define the term vulnerable adult under the consumer protection law; prohibit, as a deceptive trade practice, the use of deception, intimidation, or undue influence to obtain money, property, or services from a vulnerable adult; and prohibit, as a deceptive trade practice, the use of deception, intimidation, or undue influence to obtain money, property, or services from an individual who is at least 68 years old.

Council President Fani-González, Councilmembers Friedson, Luedtke, and Evans, Council Vice-President Balcombe, and Councilmembers Sayles and Glass are cosponsors of Bill 16-26.

Bill 17-26, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Speed Monitoring Systems Authorized – Amendments

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 17-26, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Speed Monitoring Systems Authorized – Amendments, which would authorize the use of speed monitoring systems within certain school zones and the use of speed monitoring systems on certain highways in the County. In 2025, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to allow municipalities and the County government in Montgomery County to use the high crash risk corridors in their highway safety plans to study and place automated speed monitoring systems. The purpose of the bill is to amend the County Code as authorized by state law.

The lead sponsor of Bill 17-26 is the Council President at the request of the County Executive.

Bill 28-24, Employees' Retirement System and Other Post Employment Benefits - Administration - Powers and Duties

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 28-24 - Employees' Retirement System and Other Post Employment Benefits -Administration - Powers and Duties, which would alter powers and duties regarding administration of the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans. The bill would move from the chief administrative officer to the Board of Investment Trustees for the Employee Retirement Plans the responsibilities to select and retain an actuary for the retirement system and to determine the actuarial cost method and the mortality, turnover, interest rates and other assumptions to be used in actuarial and other computations for the retirement system.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee recommend enactment with amendments. Additional detail on the committee’s recommended amendments is available in the Council staff report.

The lead sponsors of Bill 28-24 are Councilmembers Stewart, Friedson and Katz. Councilmember Luedtke is a cosponsor of Bill 28-24.

Bill 2-26, Taxation - Fuel-Energy Tax - Green Bank - Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 2-26, Taxation - Fuel-Energy Tax - Green Bank – Amendments, which would provide the Montgomery County Green Bank with additional flexibility and resources to support critically needed climate resiliency projects. Bill 2-26 would allow the Green Bank to use fuel-energy tax revenue it already receives to support climate resilience and adaptation projects, in addition to its existing work financing renewable energy and energy-efficiency initiatives. The bill does not create a new tax and will be budget-neutral, allowing the Green Bank to expand its work financing projects for multifamily housing properties, businesses, nonprofits and homeowners.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee recommend enactment.

The lead sponsors of Bill 2-26 are Councilmembers Luedtke, Friedson and Glass. Council Vice President Balcombe and Councilmembers Stewart, Katz, Evans and Jawando are cosponsors of Bill 2-26.

Expedited Bill 6-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Emergency Medical Services Insurance Reimbursement Program - Use of Revenues

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 6-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Emergency Medical Services Insurance Reimbursement Program - Use of Revenues. Expedited Bill 6-26 would permit the authorized local fire and rescue department representative to receive revenues collected under the Emergency Medical Services Insurance Reimbursement Program under certain circumstances and specify certain permitted uses of the revenues.

Effective Jan. 1, 2013, Bill 17-12E and Bill 7-13 authorized the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) to seek reimbursement for ambulance transports from private health insurance companies, Medicare or Medicaid. Under the law, Montgomery County residents are not required to pay any out-of-pocket expenses (co-payment, deductible, or uninsured portion of the cost of each emergency medical services transport) relating to emergency medical transport services provided by MCFRS.

The revenue generated from the program through the reimbursements from health insurance programs is used to provide equipment, enhancement and training for MCFRS and volunteer local fire and rescue departments without additional cost and increased taxes on County residents.

The purpose of Bill 6-26 is to explicitly permit the distribution of these funds to the local fire and rescue department representative. The need for the bill was identified following a report from the Office of the Inspector General that indicated distribution of funds directly to the representative was inconsistent with the provisions of Montgomery County Code as written.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee recommends enactment. The lead sponsors of Bill 6-26 are Councilmembers Luedtke, Katz and Mink. All other Councilmembers have signed on as cosponsors of Expedited Bill 6-26.

Bill 11-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers - Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 11-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers – Amendments, which would increase length of service benefits to certain local fire and rescue department volunteers.

Bill 11-26 would implement two Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) payment increases of four percent for certain volunteer fire and rescue members in accordance with the currently effective 2023-2026 Memorandum of Agreement between the County and the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (MCVFRA). The first increase is retroactive to monthly LOSAP payments made since July 2024, and the second increase is retroactive to payments made since July 2025. Both increases are ongoing and apply to eligible volunteers currently receiving LOSAP benefits.

The PS Committee recommended enactment with an amendment to make the bill expedited.

The lead sponsor of Bill 11-26 is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. Councilmember Sayles is a cosponsor of Bill 11-26. A public hearing is scheduled for March 10.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.