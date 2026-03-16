Cadmus Publishing presents 'Finding Our Way Through the Fog', a novel by Jonathan B Taylor

Finding Our Way Through the Fog

HALEDON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his new breakout novel, ' Finding Our Way through the Fog ', Jonathan B. Taylor reminds us what its like to be young and in love while surrendering to the overwhelming desire to give into that all consuming emotion. The author invites us to fall in love with Kyle, the endearing main character and share in his joy and pain as he explores the various layers of his sexuality and navigates his way through the turbulent waters of a tender but toxic romance.'Finding Our Way through the Fog' provides a pleasant escape to romance and erotica while offering some unique insight and thoughtful reflection on the complex intricacies of the LGBT+ community from the often underrepresented perspective of the closeted bisexual.The author explains, "I wrote this book in response to what I felt was lacking in other stories of this type that either focused too much on the graphic sexual descriptions while falling short on the storyline or went the other way by telling a compelling story while glossing over the good parts as if people could only be interested in one or the other. In 'Finding Our Way through the Fog', I sought to challenge that theory by striking a balance between intellectual stimulation and the art of erotica in hopes of offering readers the best of both worlds while delivering a positive message in the process."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.