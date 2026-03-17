Health Recovery Solutions Appoints Dr. Lucienne Ide as Chief Medical Officer Following Rimidi Acquisition

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) Dr. Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD - Chief Medical Officer at HRS

Appointment of Rimidi founder Dr. Lucienne Ide as CMO strengthens HRS’s clinical leadership and advances their vision for enterprise remote patient care.

My focus will be on ensuring our technology empowers healing and brings clarity, continuity, and dignity to every moment of the health journey.” — Dr. Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the leader in Enterprise Remote Patient Care, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). This landmark appointment follows HRS’s strategic acquisition of Rimidi , the pioneering chronic disease management company founded by Dr. Ide.Dr. Ide brings an unparalleled background in medicine, science, and technology to this new executive role. As the founder of Rimidi, she has dedicated her career to improving the health of individuals living with chronic diseases and transforming care delivery. Her expertise in clinical workflows and remote care delivery will be instrumental in incorporating the peer-to-peer voice of the customer into HRS’s product enhancements and go-to-market strategies.Prior to her leadership at HRS, Dr. Ide earned joint M.D. and Ph.D. (pharmacology) degrees from Emory University and completed her medical training at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Her diverse professional journey includes roles as a physicist at the National Security Agency and Raytheon Systems Corporation, as well as experience in data science and venture capital with Monarch Capital Partners.“I am honored to serve as the Chief Medical Officer for HRS as we work to redefine the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Ide. “I envision this role as a vital link between clinical necessity and technological innovation. By integrating Rimidi’s ambulatory disease management expertise into the HRS platform, we are better positioned to serve our mission of 'Putting Patients First.' My focus will be on ensuring our technology empowers healing and brings clarity, continuity, and dignity to every moment of the health journey. Together, we will achieve our vision of enabling care at home for every condition and every patient, ensuring that healing becomes living.”In her role as CMO, Dr. Ide will help guide HRS's evolution into a full Chronic Care Management solution provider, strengthening the PatientFirst Pathways care model to support the entire patient journey across all levels of acuity. Beyond her role at HRS, Dr. Ide continues to serve on the Steering Committee for the Connected Health Initiative and as Co-Chair of the Health Equity and Access Leadership (HEAL) Coalition.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 (𝗛𝗥𝗦)Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) is the leader in Enterprise Remote Patient Care, delivering proven clinical and financial outcomes for organizations across North America. Recognized by top industry analysts and healthcare experts, HRS provides patient centric RPM, CCM, and longitudinal care technology and services that makes care at home simple and effective. With seamless EHR integration, evidence based protocols, reimbursement support, and 24/7 assistance, HRS helps improve outcomes, reduce financial strain, and strengthen care continuity. Guided by our mission of “Putting Patient First,” HRS is redefining healthcare through connected, intelligent care at home for every condition and patient. For more information, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com

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