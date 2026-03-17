Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Expands to Eight Days in 2026

Screening at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. Credit Digital Dubuque

The expanded eight day festival brings global filmmakers, screenings, panels, workshops, and industry events to Dubuque and Galena.

Expanding JDIFF to eight days allows us to build even stronger bridges between artists and communities.” — Executive Director Susan Gorrell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will return for eight days of independent cinema from April 18 to April 25, 2026, spotlighting global filmmakers, thought-provoking films, and opportunities for industry connection. Now extended, JDIFF presents more screenings, panels, workshops, parties, and community events than ever before.

JDIFF continues to gain recognition across the international festival landscape. The festival appears on filmmaker Adrian Tofei’s research driven rankings of global film festivals, reflecting analysis of hundreds of festivals worldwide. JDIFF was also named one of the Top 12 Film Festivals to Watch in North America by "Destination Film Guide." In addition, "MovieMaker Magazine" has repeatedly included JDIFF on its annual list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, highlighting the festival’s strong programming and filmmaker experience.

Since its founding, the festival has welcomed filmmakers and audiences from around the world to venues throughout downtown Dubuque and nearby Galena, Illinois, fostering cultural exchange and celebrating artistic excellence. Screenings take place across multiple downtown locations, while panels, workshops, awards events, and social gatherings offer opportunities for dialogue among filmmakers, critics, and audiences.

The eight day film festival also brings a surge of cultural tourism to the region, drawing visiting filmmakers and audiences into downtown theaters, restaurants, hotels, and local businesses while placing Dubuque on the international festival map.

Executive Director Susan Gorrell emphasizes JDIFF’s ongoing mission to support independent filmmaking.

“Our goal is to provide a space where filmmakers can share their stories, connect with peers, and engage with passionate audiences,” Gorrell said. “Expanding to eight days allows us to build even stronger bridges between artists and communities.”

JDIFF has also built a reputation as a discovery platform for emerging filmmakers, with participating films often continuing to broader festival runs and distribution opportunities after screening in Dubuque.

The festival also partners with the International Federation of Film Critics, hosting a jury that awards the prestigious FIPRESCI Award recognizing outstanding achievement in international cinema.

For filmmakers and film lovers alike, JDIFF represents a platform to discover new voices, experience diverse storytelling, and participate in a vibrant cultural event that anchors Dubuque on the global festival stage.

For updates, official selections, venues, schedule details, and ticketing, visit julienfilmfest.com

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