Bob Gossom’s VERSIFIED! The Human Equation Selected for Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival

Versified! The Human Equation! Stage & Film Production Versified! The Human Equation, Official Selection, Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival 2026 Bob Gossom, Writer & Filmmaker

Performance-capture poetry film adapts Gossom’s book The Human Equation for the screen.

Poetry lives on the page, but it finds another life in performance.” — Bob Gossom

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poet and playwright Bob Gossom ’s performance-capture film VERSIFIED! The Human Equation has been selected for the 27th Bare Bones International Independent Film & Music Festival , scheduled for March 20–30, 2026, with virtual screenings hosted through Entertainment Oxygen.VERSIFIED! The Human Equation will screen Saturday, March 28, at 11:00 AM as part of the festival’s program. Following the screening, Gossom is coordinating a virtual conversation with members of the film’s cast on Saturday afternoon, giving audiences an online Q&A about the artistic process behind the performance-capture adaptation.The hybrid festival, now in its 27th year, showcases independent film, music, and screenwriting from around the world, with possible select in-person screenings March 26–29 and its official awards ceremony on March 29.VERSIFIED! The Human Equation is a cinematic performance adaptation of Gossom’s poetry collection. It blends staged readings, theatrical performance, and visual expression to explore what Gossom calls the “emotional mathematics” of human connection. The film captures Gossom’s distinctive poetic voice, influenced by the Beat tradition, translating spoken word into a visual medium that brings poetry to wider audiences.“Poetry lives on the page, but it finds another life in performance,” Gossom said. “VERSIFIED! was created to let the poems breathe in a performance space, where voice, movement, and image deepen the emotional impact of the work.”Gossom founded Plain Speaking Press to publish his writing after decades of work in film, technology, and storytelling. The Human Equation, now in its expanded third edition, examines themes of love, identity, family, memory and the emotional patterns that connect people across generations.The Bare Bones festival, now in its 27th year, is known for championing independent filmmakers, musicians and screenwriters. It highlights projects that bridge artistic disciplines.The online festival platform allows international audiences to view selected films and vote in audience choice categories. This expands the reach of participating creators beyond conventional in-person festival screenings. Viewers attending the screening and virtual discussion will also be able to participate in audience voting categories.About Bob GossomBob Gossom is a poet, playwright, and former film industry professional whose creative life spans filmmaking, technology, and literature. Influenced by Walt Whitman, Diane Wakoski, and the Beat poets, he founded Plain Speaking Press to publish his own work. His poetry collection, The Human Equation, explores the emotional patterns that shape human relationships and has evolved into a live performance project and a performance-capture film. For more information, visit https://bobgossom.com Festival InformationThe 27th Bare Bones International Independent Film & Music Hybrid Film Festival runs March 20–30, 2026, with virtual screenings hosted through Entertainment Oxygen. Additional details are available at www.barebonesfilmfestival.org ###

Versified! The Human Equation Trailer

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