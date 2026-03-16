B2i Digital Highlights OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference as a Featured Conference

Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A and 1x1 Meetings The 2026 OTCQX Best 50 represents companies from 13 countries with market capitalizations ranging from $146M to $289B and more than $60B in U.S. trading volume last year.

Executive Presentations From 11 Companies Recognized in the 2026 OTCQX Best 50

These are companies that have already earned recognition for their market performance and disclosure standards, and now investors get to hear directly from their leadership teams.” — David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is highlighting the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference taking place March 19, 2026. The OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference is a B2i Digital Featured Conference The 2026 OTCQX Best 50 represents companies from 13 countries with market capitalizations ranging from $146M to $289B and more than $60B in U.S. trading volume last year, and the March 19th conference will feature executive presentations from 11 of those companies.This conference brings together companies across industries, from semiconductors and aviation to precious metals and grocery retail, united by their standing as top-performing OTCQX issuers. Investors can watch live presentations, ask questions in real time, and request one-on-one meetings with management teams through the VIC platform. Replays are available on demand after the event.B2i Digital partners with Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) as the Official Marketing Partner, supporting each event through digital marketing, social media, digital profiles of presenting companies, and direct investor outreach.“The OTCQX Best 50 is one of the strongest lineups on the VIC calendar. These are companies that have already earned recognition for their market performance and disclosure standards, and now investors get to hear directly from their leadership teams, ask questions live, and request one-on-one meetings. That combination of quality and access is what makes this event stand out,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.For more details, please visit:Presenting companies include:9:30 AM EDT: Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF | TSXV: UCU)10:00 AM EDT: Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX: ADRNY; AHODF | AMS: AD)10:30 AM EDT: Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: IMPUF; IMPUY | JSE: IMP)11:00 AM EDT: Luca Mining Corp. (OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)11:30 AM EDT: Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY; IFNNF | FSE: IFX)12:00 PM EDT: Heliostar Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)12:30 PM EDT: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX: DLAKF; DLAKY | FSE: LHA)1:00 PM EDT: J Sainsbury plc (OTCQX: JSAIY; JSNSF | LSE: SBRY)1:30 PM EDT: Altius Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: ATUSF | TSX: ALS)2:00 PM EDT: Guanajuato Silver Co. Ltd. (OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR)2:30 PM EDT: Endeavour Mining PLC (OTCQX: EDVMF | TSX: EDV | LSE: EDV)For registration and company profiles, please visit:Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. All public companies are welcome to participate. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact InformationOTC Markets Group Inc.Virtual Investor Conferencesinfo@virtualinvestorconferences.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser.Media:

B2i Digital highlights the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference

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