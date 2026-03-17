From Immigrant to Cavaliere: Altomonte’s Franca Grispino Named Knight of the Italian Republic

Franca Grispino with her children holding her Cavaliere certificate From left: Vince Grispino, Maria Teresa Grispino Nappi, Franca Grispino and Mike Grispino in front of Altomonte’s Italian Market & in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Franca Grispino was recently named Cavaliere of the Italian Republic. Franca Grispino and daughter, Maria Teresa Nappi outside of Italian Parliament where they were recently asked to present their new cookbook, The Butcher's Daughter- Stories and Over 100 Recipes from Altomonte's Italian Market

From Immigrant to Cavaliere: Altomonte’s Matriarch Franca Grispino Named a Knight of the Italian Republic in Market’s 55th Anniversary Year

A concrete example of how a family business can become an ambassador of Italian excellence in the world.” — Consul General Nico Frandi

PHILADELPHIA, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franceschina “Franca” Grispino, co-founder of Altomonte’s Italian Market & Bakery, has been awarded the distinguished title of Cavaliere of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic (Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana – OMRI), one of Italy’s highest civilian honors.The title “Cavaliere,” which translates to “Knight,” is bestowed by the President of the Italian Republic upon individuals who have made exceptional contributions in fields such as culture, entrepreneurship, and public service.Grispino’s nomination for the honor was championed by the late Honorable Amato Berardi, former Member of the Italian Parliament representing Italians abroad in North and Central America, whose lifelong work supported Italian communities throughout the diaspora.The recognition was formally conferred by Consul General Nico Frandi of Italy in Philadelphia in celebration of International Women’s Day, honoring Grispino’s decades of dedication, entrepreneurial vision, and commitment to preserving authentic Italian culinary traditions in the United States.Grispino’s story reflects the journey of many Italian immigrants who arrived in America with little more than determination and a deep love for their traditions. Together with her late husband, Michele "Mike" Grispino, she helped build what would become Altomonte’s Italian Market, now a renowned Italian specialty market in Pennsylvania known for its dedication to authentic Italian products, culinary craftsmanship, and family traditions.Today, as Altomonte’s celebrates its 55th anniversary (1971–2026), the business stands as a beloved institution and gathering place for generations of families seeking high-quality foods rooted in the Italian culinary tradition.In announcing the honor, the Italian Consulate described Grispino’s journey as “a concrete example of how a family business can rise to become an ambassador of Italian excellence in the world.”For Grispino’s daughter, Maria Teresa Grispino Nappi, the recognition represents both a personal and generational milestone.“My mother came to this country with courage, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to preserving the traditions of our homeland,” said Nappi. “Everything we have built at Altomonte’s is a reflection of that spirit. To see her honored by the Italian Republic in our 55th anniversary year is incredibly meaningful for our entire family and community.”Nappi recently co-authored a cookbook with her mother titled “The Butcher’s Daughter: Stories and Over 100 Family Recipes from Altomonte’s Italian Market.” The book captures the recipes, traditions, and family stories that have shaped the Altomonte’s legacy, ensuring they can be shared with future generations.More than five decades after its founding, Altomonte’s continues to embody the values that inspired its beginnings: family, tradition, and the celebration of Italian culinary heritage.Grispino’s recognition as Cavaliere — a Knight of the Italian Republic — stands not only as a personal honor, but also as a tribute to the immigrant spirit and the enduring power of family businesses to preserve culture and community across generations.The family expresses deep gratitude to the late Honorable Amato Berardi for recognizing Franca Grispino ’s lifelong contribution to Italian culture and helping bring this distinguished honor forward.

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