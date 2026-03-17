Corva Selected as 2026 Energy Innovation Pioneer at CERAWeek

Being selected for the Energy Innovation Pioneers program reflects the progress Corva is making to bring advanced analytics and AI models into everyday well construction operations” — Ryan Dawson

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corva , the premier artificial intelligence platform for oil & gas, has been selected for the Energy Innovation Pioneers program at 2026 CERAWeek. Chosen from a candidate list of over 500 companies, Corva was identified by S&P Global experts as a company positioned to lead the industry's digital evolution and disrupt the energy system at scale.The program highlights a select class of companies developing "game-changing" innovations. Corva’s selection underscores its role in accelerating digital transformation by leveraging AI models and high-quality real-time data to optimize well construction operations globally.Driving Innovation at the AgoraAs part of the 2026 CERAWeek Innovation Agora, Corva will participate in several sessions highlighting the practical application of artificial intelligence across energy operations.- AI Hub Panel Discussion: Founder and CEO Ryan Dawson will join fellow Energy Innovation Pioneers for a panel at the AI Hub titled “AI in the Wild: Founders Building the Future.” The discussion will examine how emerging AI technologies are being deployed in operational environments and the challenges associated with scaling advanced models across complex energy systems.- S&P Global Digital Interview: Following the panel, Dawson will participate in an interview with a senior S&P Global technology analyst for the CERAWeek Digital Hub, discussing how AI-driven technologies are shaping decision-making and performance across global energy operations.- Innovation Agora Pod Presentation: Corva will present its vendor- and sensor-agnostic energy platform, designed to accelerate the innovation and execution of drilling operations using AI at scale.“The energy industry doesn’t need more AI theory — it needs technology that works reliably in the field,” said Ryan Dawson, Founder and CEO of Corva. “Being selected for the Energy Innovation Pioneers program reflects the progress Corva is making to bring advanced analytics and AI models into everyday well construction operations. CERAWeek is where many of these conversations begin, and we’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned from our deployments around the world.”About CorvaCorva is a Houston-based company and an increasingly pivotal player in the application of Artificial Intelligence for the energy sector. By leveraging physics-informed AI models and high-quality real-time data, Corva’s vendor and sensor-agnostic platform enables energy companies to optimize value across their well construction operations.With a footprint spanning over 35 countries and 500 rigs and fleets worldwide, the Corva platform is utilized by more than 90 energy companies globally. Trusted by the industry’s leading giants, Corva acts as a catalyst for the digital transformation of both land and offshore operations—allowing operators to build, deploy, and scale new digital solutions in days rather than years. Learn more at www.corva.ai About CERAWeek by S&P GlobalCERAWeek is the world’s preeminent energy conference, bringing together global leaders to advance new ideas, insights, and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy and the environment. Chaired by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global, CERAWeek 2026, "Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics," focuses on the challenges ahead for energy security, power demand, infrastructure, and the advance of technology—including AI. The conference features the Innovation Agora, a dedicated marketplace for energy innovation and emerging technologies.

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