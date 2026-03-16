Alpine Contracting Acquires Turning Point Remodeling, Expands into Denver Metro Market

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Award-winning Colorado remodeler Alpine Contracting acquires Turning Point Remodeling, expanding services to the Denver south metro. Now booking both markets.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Contracting, an award-winning residential remodeling company with over 15 years of experience in Colorado, has acquired Turning Point Remodeling of Lone Tree, Colorado. The acquisition extends Alpine’s kitchen, bathroom, basement, and whole home remodeling services to homeowners across the Denver south metro — including Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Greenwood Village, Littleton, Castle Rock, Parker, Centennial, Castle Pines, Lakewood, and Ken Caryl.

As part of the transition, Kevin Gustafson joins the Alpine team to lead the Denver division. Kevin brings a strong trade-focused background and years of project management experience, and will oversee operations, quality, and growth across the Denver metro market.

“We’ve built our reputation in Colorado Springs on honesty, integrity, and trust. Expanding into Denver with Kevin leading the way allows us to bring that same standard to a new market while continuing to serve the community that built us.”

— Michael Pappas, Owner, Alpine Contracting

Alpine Contracting is an award-winning, BBB A+ accredited business recognized year after year for excellence in residential remodeling. The company is now booking projects in the Denver south metro and continues to serve homeowners throughout Colorado Springs and the surrounding communities.

Home Renovation Design Ideas From Alpine Contracting

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