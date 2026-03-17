Brian Bartes’ TEDx Talk, 'What No One Tells You About Excellence', Selected as Editor's Pick by TED on YouTube

Brian Bartes - Host of the podcast, "LifeExcellence with Brian Bartes"

Bartes explores the hidden truth behind greatness, showing how the extraordinary moments we celebrate are built through years of quiet prep and discipline.

Excellence is not for the few. It is for anyone willing to take small steps, repeatedly, toward what matters most.” — Brian Bartes

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success coach, author, and podcast host Brian Bartes has been recognized by the TED Media Team for his recent TEDx Raleigh talk, “What No One Tells You About Excellence,” which has been selected as a TED “Editor’s Pick.” This distinction highlights talks that offer particularly meaningful, thought-provoking, and timely insights to TED’s worldwide audience.In his talk, Bartes challenges the widely accepted idea that excellence is the product of talent, willpower, and extreme effort. He reveals the hidden truth that excellence isn’t achieved in the spotlight – it’s built in the quiet moments when no one is watching. Bartes encourages listeners to adopt a mindset of steady, daily progress rather than chasing perfection or waiting for the “right” moment to begin.“Excellence is not for the few. It is for anyone willing to take small steps, repeatedly, toward what matters most,” said Bartes. “I delivered this talk to shift how people think about success – from chasing big moments to mastering the small actions that make excellence possible.Bartes' message resonated strongly with attendees and viewers, entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals and high achievers trying to balance high expectations with meaningful personal and professional growth. Selection by the TED media team as an "Editor's Pick” brings the talk into greater visibility across TED’s global platform, ensuring it reaches their YouTube channel's 44 million subscribers.Brian Bartes is the host of the podcast “ LifeExcellence with Brian Bartes ,” where he interviews world-class performers from sports, business, entertainment, and the arts. He is the author of several books on success and personal development, and he works with high achievers to create lives shaped by purpose, discipline, and moving from success to significance.“This experience was made possible by the hard work and thoughtful leadership of the TEDx Raleigh organizing team,” Bartes said. “Their commitment to curating powerful ideas and elevating meaningful voices made this opportunity truly special.”The TEDx Talk is now available for streaming on the TEDx Talks YouTube channel To watch the talk:

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