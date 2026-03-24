Eyedaptic Unveils EYE7 Smart Glasses — the Only Platform Combining Vision Enhancement and AI Visual Assistant Family

Eyedaptic Logo EYE7 Smart Glasses EYE7 User

AI-powered wearable glasses empower individuals living with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal disorders that cause central vision loss

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyedaptic , a leader in wearable vision technology, today announced the launch of its newest generation of smart glasses the EYE7, alongside the Eyedaptic Visual Assistant Family. The platform is enabled with Ivy, an interactive visual assistant, while the next-generation assistant, Eva, is now being offered through the Early Access Beta Program.Over 400 million people globally are affected by retinal diseases that cause vision loss. Together, EYE7 and the Visual Assistant Family form the only integrated wearable solution that combines real-time vision enhancement with AI visual assistance in a single platform, enabling users to better see, understand, and interact with their environment. The AI visual assistants on the Eyedaptic platform are designed to be upgraded remotely through software updates, allowing new capabilities and improvements to be delivered seamlessly without requiring new hardware.“With the EYE7 Smart Glasses and its visual assistant Ivy, we’re delivering the market’s most advanced assistive vision platform available today,” said Jay Cormier CEO and Founder of Eyedaptic. “While Ivy delivers powerful, web-connected intelligence right out of the gate, our next generation visual assistant Eva is currently in Early Access Beta allowing users to experience and help shape the foundation of our visual assistant roadmap.”Smart Glasses: Real-Time Vision Enhancement for Everyday Life:The EYE7 delivers advanced, real-time visual enhancement in an ultra-lightweight, wearable form factor, including:• Ergonomic design for extended daily wear• Visual Acuity and contrast enhancement optimized for vision impairments• Visual modes tailored to individual needs with easy-to-use intuitive controlsVisual Assistant Family: From Core AI to Web-Connected Intelligence:The Eyedaptic Visual Assistant Family adds a new layer of intelligence to vision enhancement, with assistants designed to address different needs and use cases:• Ivy, available now, represents the most advanced AI visual assistant on the Eyedaptic platform. In addition to reading text and signage, identifying objects and visual interpretation, Ivy leverages web-based search and external knowledge sources to deliver richer, more informative assistance. This enables deeper explanations, broader context, and more accurate responses to complex, open-ended questions about what users are seeing.• Eva, available through Eyedaptic’s Early Access Beta Program, provides core AI visual assistance optimized for fast, reliable performance. Eva focuses on real-time image and conversational interactions along with hands-free, voice-driven glasses control, while serving as a testing ground for future enhancements.“Developed in collaboration with users and clinicians, the EYE7 and the Visual Assistant Family reflect Eyedaptic’s commitment to continuous innovation, accessibility, and long-term independence for people with retina diseases by improving vision more than any currently available biological therapy,” said Mitul Mehta, MD, Retina Specialist, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Eyedaptic.The EYE7, Visual Assistant Ivy, and Visual Assistant Eva (Early Access Beta Program) are now available for eye care practices and Eyedaptic users. Current practices or users should contact support@eyedaptic.com, and new eye care practices can inquire at info@eyedaptic.com or with their local Sales Representative.About Eyedaptic:Eyedaptic is a privately held company and a trailblazer in vision-enhancement technology, dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with visual impairments. The company’s market-leading wearable visual aid software, enabled by augmented reality hardware, empowers independence for those with retinal diseases. The proprietary Simulated Natural Vision software goes beyond Vision Enhancement, combining AI Visual Assistants, to help those suffering from vision disorders such as Age-related Macular Degeneration, to revitalize their quality of life. For more information about Eyedaptic and its innovative solutions, please contact info@eyedaptic.com, or visit www.eyedaptic.com and follow @eyedaptic on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. #SeeWhatYouveBeenMissing

EYE7 with Eva Promo Video

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