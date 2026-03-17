International Spine Experts Convene at Inaugural American Spinal Decompression Society Symposium

Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression Low Back Pain is Not a Life Sentence American Spinal Decompression Society

The Latest Scientific Advancements in Non-Surgical Solutions for Chronic Back and Neck Pain

Millions of people around the world are living with severe back and neck pain that dramatically impacts their quality of life,” — Dr. John Zielonka

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading spine specialists from across North America gathered in Tampa this past weekend for the First Annual Symposium of the American Spinal Decompression Society (ASDS), a new organization dedicated to advancing research, education, and clinical standards related to spinal decompression therapies and pain management The two-day event, held March 13–14, 2026, took place at the Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS) at the University of South Florida, a premier international medical training facility.The symposium brought together a multidisciplinary group of healthcare professionals including medical doctors, chiropractors, neurologists, surgeons, biomedical researchers, and scientists.The Society’s mission is to advance the science and clinical application of true spinal decompression therapies as a non-surgical option for patients suffering from severe spinal disorders such as disc herniation, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, sciatica, failed back surgery, and chronic back and neck pain.Low back pain remains the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting more than 600 million people globally and is projected to increase significantly in the coming decades.During the symposium, researchers presented ongoing work involving collaborations with several major academic institutions, including:• University of South Florida• Johns Hopkins University• Stanford University• Morsani College of MedicineAmong the participants was Dr. John Zielonka of Ottawa, Canada, an award-winning neuro-functional chiropractor and one of the Founding Members of the American Spinal Decompression Society.“Millions of people around the world are living with severe back and neck pain that dramatically impacts their quality of life,” said Dr. Zielonka. “By bringing together leading clinicians, scientists, and researchers, the American Spinal Decompression Society aims to accelerate the science behind spinal decompression and expand safe, effective treatment options for patients.”Lead organizer Saleem Musallam emphasized the symposium marks the continuation of an ongoing international effort to advance evidence-based solutions including true spinal decompression for chronic spinal conditions through research collaboration, education, and clinical innovation.Future annual symposia and research initiatives are planned as the Society continues to expand its global network of healthcare professionals and academic partners.About the American Spinal Decompression SocietyThe American Spinal Decompression Society is dedicated to the advancement, education, and advocacy of non-surgical spinal decompression therapy as a safe and effective solution for spinal disorders. Our mission is to reduce dependency on opioids, minimize unnecessary steroid injections, and prevent avoidable spine surgeries by promoting evidence-based, non-invasive treatment alternatives.About Dr. John ZielonkaDr. John Zielonka is an award-winning Neuro-Functional Chiropractor, Rehabilitation Doctor, and founder of the Centre for Non-Surgical Regeneration in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Voted Ottawa’s Best Chiropractor an unprecedented 20 times, he is recognized for advancing non-surgical solutions for chronic spinal conditions and serves as a Founding Board Member of the American Spinal Decompression Society.

Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression Dr. John Zielonka Ottawa ON Canada

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